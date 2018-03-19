There is so much I want to discuss about this next show, but most importantly, how is your back?

Dreamer: “Ah, my back hasn’t been good. It sucks. From years of wrestling in the original ECW, I had broken my neck. I didn’t know and then I had broken my back because my body healed wrong. A lot of people know the story, but I’ve never had a surgery and I’ve never had it fixed. I only feel pain when I’m flying, but lately, I’ve been feeling a lot of pain. I don’t know if it’s my hip, my back, my neck. At that last show, I hit the table with Joey Mercury and that table did not budge. I hit it with my hip and I don’t know if that aggravated it. You know, they always say the hips are the first to go on wrestlers, then the knees.

So I’m just hanging in there, and today has been a good day where I just walk like I’m Terry Funk. I’ve been in excruciating pain for a while now. I know my time isn’t as long as I want it to be because I know I have some health issues physically. I’m just going to keep trying my hardest. My schedule has been pretty brutal doing indies and House of Hardcore. Right now, I can’t take some time off, but I’m actually going to go to the doctor tomorrow and get an MRI to see what’s going on inside.”

If the time really does come soon for you to hang up the tights, would you be okay with just running the company?

Dreamer: “I’ll betcha that’s what I want to do, but financially, I’m not there yet with House of Hardcore. Last year I did 187 shows, which is awesome as well as horrible. I still do it because I have twin daughters. Braces cost friggin $10,000 for two kids. I’m a parent, I’m a regular person. I have bills, too. I want to put my kids through college. You never know what can happen in life, so that’s why I keep on plugging away.”

