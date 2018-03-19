LATEST RESULTS OF THE “GREATEST TAG TEAM TOURNAMENT”
We now have a Sensational 16 in the Greatest Tag Team Tournament! Here are the winners of the remaining 2nd round matches:
Edge & Christian -defeated- The Hollywood Blondes with 61% of the votes
The Midnight Express -defeated- The Funks with 88% of the votes
The Hardy Boyz -defeated- The APA with 77% of the votes
The Rock-n-Roll Express -defeated- The Steiner Brothers with 55% of the votes
The Dudley Boyz -defeated- The New Day with 90% of the votes
Steamboat & Youngblood -defeated- The Valiants with 66% of the votes
The Outsiders -defeated- The Undertaker & Kane with 56% of the votes
The Wild Samoans -defeated- Earthquake & Typhoon with 77% of the votes
You can view the updated brackets at www.chairshotstothecranium.com. The 3rd round matches are now published so please place your vote before 10pm on March 22nd. The schedule for the remaining matches is listed below:
Sensational 16
8 matches- Voting is open from March 19th-22nd
Excellent 8 Round
4 matches- Voting is open from March 23rd-25th
Fabulous Four
Voting is open from March 26th-27th
Finals
Voting is open from March 28th-Apri 1st
Thank you for participating and I hope you have a great time watching how the tournament unfolds. Again, please take the time to learn more about these great teams. It will help you learn more about these fantastic entertainers and wrestlers. Let the best team win!!