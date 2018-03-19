BREAKING NEWS!

2018 WWE HALL OF FAMER JEFF JARRETT COMING TO BACK BREAKERS TRAINING CENTER!

Sunday May 6th, come to the Back Breakers Training Center, located at 1008 N. Washington Ave. Scranton PA for an event that you will truly not want to miss!

2018 WWE Hall of Famer, former WCW superstar, former TNA/IMPACT superstar & owner, and current GFW owner & promoter Jeff Jarrett will be holding a seminar and tryout for all pro wrestlers and pro wrestling trainees! Come learn from and be seen by one of the most well known and distinguished professional wrestlers and promoters in the history of professional wrestling, who will also be on the look out for new and upcoming talent for Global Force Wrestling!

Seminar will be a 3 hour extravaganza beginning sharply at 12:00pm and going till 3:00p. If you ever wanted to take your game to the next level and have the opportunity to make a name for yourself in this business, this is definitely an opportunity you DO NOT want to miss!

Spot are already filling up fast, so please do not delay in reserving your spot so that you do not miss out on the most epic opportunity for both your career and the northeast wrestling scene for 2018. RESERVE YOUR SPOT ON OUR FACEBOOK RESERVATION PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/events/1730354913699174/

For pricing and any details, please email backbreakerstrainingcenter@yahoo.com

www.backbreakerstrainingcenter.com