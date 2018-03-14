Voting for the 1st Round matches is complete! Here are the winners of the remaining matches:

The Dudley Boyz -defeated-The Smoking Gunns with 90% of the vote

The New Day -defeated- The Killer Bees with 75% of the vote

Ricky Steamboat & Jay Youngblood -defeated The New Age Outlaws with 60% of the votes

The Valiant Brothers -defeated- America’s Most Wanted with 80% of the votes

The Outsiders -defeated- Jerry & Jack Brisco with 90% of the vote

The Brothers of Destruction -defeated- Booker T & Goldust with 95% of the vote

Earthquake & Typhoon -defeated- The Usos with 75% of the vote

The Wild Samoans -defeated-The Nasty Boys with 75% of the vote

You can view the updated brackets at www.chairshotstothecranium.com. The 2nd round matches on the left side bracket are now published so please place your vote before 10pm on March 15th. The schedule for the remaining matches is listed below:

Round 2

Left Bracket 8 matches- Voting is open from March 13th-15th

Right Bracket 8 matches- Voting is open from March 16th-18th

Round 3

8 matches- Voting is open from March 19th-22nd

Elite 8 Round

4 matches- Voting is open from March 23rd-25th

Final Four

Voting is open from March 26th-27th

Finals

Voting is open from March 28th-Apri 1st

Thank you for participating and I hope you have a great time watching how the tournament unfolds. Again, please take the time to learn more about these great teams. It will help you learn more about these fantastic entertainers and wrestlers. Let the best team win!!