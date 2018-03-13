Gonzo Shark’s Mixed Match Challenge Report – Week 9

Bobby Roode & Charlotte Flair vs. Rusev & Lana

This match marks the last round of the quarterfinals. We are greeted by the commentary team, Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Beth Phoenix. Charlotte Flair makes her entrance with Bobby Roode first. As Always, a very flashy entrance from both. They also air a short video from backstage of the two cutting a promo on their opponents.

Next, Lana comes out followed by her partner Rusev. Making their way to the ring, they look very serious about tonight’s match. We also see a short video of them from backstage cutting a promo. The two teams take the time to try to show each other up with taunts and some trash talk. Lana attempts to slap Charlotte, but misses and hits Roode. All four start to go at it in the ring until Lana and Rusev are forced to the outside from the barrage of punches they are eating.

The two women start the match off and Lana looks afraid. She challenges Charlotte to the strength challenge and actually manages to bend Charlotte’s wrists back. The Queen became infuriated and ramped it up a bit– she goes for the Figure-four leg lock and Lana reverses by kicking her into the middle turnbuckle. Lana takes full control with some strikes and a facebuster that puts Charlotte into the danger zone. Lana becomes overconfident and Charlotte causes her to tag Rusev.

The men come in. Bobby Roode quickly becomes hot and starts a furious combo on Rusev that ends in Roode hitting the Blockbuster from the second rope. Rusev quickly turns it around and starts beating on his adversary. He is helpless at the hands of the Bulgarian Brute and succumbs to a serious headlock on the mat. He breaks out briefly, but Rusev is too much to handle. He puts Roode into another submission on the mat that he can’t seem to get out of. Finally, he breaks it with some hard punches, but he eats a devastating Machka Kick! Rusev climbs the turnbuckle to the middle rope and dives, just barely missing Roode with a headbutt.

Roode tags Charlotte, and Lana immediately starts eating strikes from the champ. Rusev eats a slap from Charlotte after he had to pull Lana out of trouble. Rusev gets in the ring and Charlotte starts giving him the “Flair chops,” but he takes them like nothing. Bobby Roode makes the sudden tag and rushes in the ring to lay out Rusev with the Glorious DDT for the pinfall victory! They celebrate with style in that ring!

Winners: Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode

We see short promo videos from the teams of The Miz & Asuka, as well as Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss just ahead of their match next week! It will be the first semi-final matchup!

