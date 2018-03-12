After a rant in the ring about Brock Lesnar no showing again on RAW and saying that Vince McMahon lets him do whatever he wants to do, Reigns had a meeting with McMahon. Reigns refused to talk about it to Renee Young, Vince told her that he told Roman to follow what his cousin the Rock says, “Know your role and shut your mouth” and added that Reigns is temporarily suspended. Vince also guaranteed that Lesnar will be at RAW next week and that he has earned every privIledge extened to him in the WWE.