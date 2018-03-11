Commisioner Shane McMahon came to the ring before the match started to witness it from ringside.

(Shorthand key points) …

At one point Owens kicked and kayoed McMahon as he was going for Zayn who moved out of the way.

Owens has Ziggler pinned and Shane pulled the referee out of the ring and then did the same when Zayn was about to pin Owens!

IN THE END:

AJ retained the title with a PHENOMENAL Forearm off the turnbuckles and pin on Owens.

FASTLANE SCORE: 5 OUT OF 5