Evenly matched competitors. At one point Jinder Mahal was shown in a dressring room with a Singh Brother watching the match on a monitor.

AN EXCELLENT MATCH — OLD SCHOOL STYLE

ORTON WON WITH AN “RKO OUT OF NOWHERE” AS ROODE CAME OFF THE ROPES FOR A “HAIL MARY.” AND GOES TO WRESTLEMANIA AS U.S.CHAMPION.

After the match Jinder Mahal came to the ring and attacked Orton. Roode gave a “Glorious DDT” to Mahal and then to Orton!

FASTLANE SCORE — 5 out of 5.