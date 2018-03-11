WWE FASTLANE RESULTS: UNITED STATES TITLE
Evenly matched competitors. At one point Jinder Mahal was shown in a dressring room with a Singh Brother watching the match on a monitor.
AN EXCELLENT MATCH — OLD SCHOOL STYLE
ORTON WON WITH AN “RKO OUT OF NOWHERE” AS ROODE CAME OFF THE ROPES FOR A “HAIL MARY.” AND GOES TO WRESTLEMANIA AS U.S.CHAMPION.
After the match Jinder Mahal came to the ring and attacked Orton. Roode gave a “Glorious DDT” to Mahal and then to Orton!
FASTLANE SCORE — 5 out of 5.
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: bobby roode, FASTLANE, Randy Orton.