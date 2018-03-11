Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were near the broadcast table to support Ruby (as well as distract the referee). As Ruby got the referee’s attention and Sarah and Liv were to attack Charlotte outside the ring (Charlotte had been tossed on the ringside floor) Bechy Lynch and Naomi came to her aid and stayed at ringside.

Good wrestling once in the ring throughout most of the match. Ruby showed some excellent ring skills I didn’t know she posessed. At one point she did an excellent Hurricanrana off the top ropes on Charlotte.

Becky and Naomi came into the ring and while that happened Liv & Sarah attacked Charlotte. Liv and Sarah were ordered back to the dressing room and now it was just Ruby and Charlotte.

Charlotte with a spear and a figure 8 to force Ruby to tap out.

FASTLANE SCORE: 5 out of 5 — good wrestling match as both Charlotte and Ruby exhibited excllent skills against each other.

AFTER THE MATCH: Asuka came to the ring and pointed to the WrestleMania sign challenging Charlotte for the belt at Wrestlemania!