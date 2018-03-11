It was Kofi and Xavier Woods in for The New Day.

A few minutes into the match when all 4 competitors were kayoed on the floor the Bludgeon Brothers (Erik Rowan & Luke Harper) came out and viciously attacked both teams. They did he same to Big E who was at ringside. Both teams were destroyed by them. Woods was powerbombed onto the steel steps in a horrid moment! The match was never concluded. Several of the wrestlers were taken out on stretchers.

WHILE THE MATCH LASTED FASTLANE SCORE 4.5 out of 5

The run-in part is of course not rated.