Brock Lesnar, James Ellsworth, and Dick the Bruiser are among the performers discussed by WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton. He expresses his views on the bloody baseball bat incident between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards. In addition, Mr. Electricity Steve Regal joins in to talk about his friendship with Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig.





Ricky Morton on wrestling against James Ellsworth: “I put him over just like he weighed 600 pounds and was world heavyweight champion. That’s what our business is.” On Ellsworth’s WWE time: “The reason he went is because he is different.” and “He came up with a great gimmick”.





On Ronda Rousey in WWE and WrestleMania: “People keep watching Monday Night RAW… obviously something else is brewing for that match. Right now they are just setting the seed and getting everybody’s attention and that is when they hook you.”





Ricky Morton compares Dick the Brusier and Brock Lesnar: “You know what he looked like Brock Lesnar before Brock Lesnar.” Ricky added: “Brock is good guy, I like Brock”.





