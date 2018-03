Vince McMahon appeared on the Forbes list of Billionaires released this week. McMahon was ranked #1395 with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

His old enemy, Ted Turner, ranked #1103 with a net worth of $2.2 billion.

WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States, Donald Trump, ranked #766 with a net worth of $3.1 billion.

