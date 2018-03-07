Sitting Ringside” with: David Penzer Press Release

2018 WWE HOF Inductee “Double J” Jeff Jarrett

This week’s episode of Sitting Ringside with David Penzer kicks off with one of the newest inductees to the WWE Hall Of Fame, “Double J” Jeff Jarrett! Jarrett’s discusses TNA/Impact Wrestling, when Jarrett got the Hall of Fame call, who the first person he told was, and one piece of advice he’d give Scott D’Amore, Don Callis, Ed Nordholm, and current Impact Wrestling ownership!!

Penzer: “What one word of advice would you give to Ed Nordholm, Don Callis and Scott D’Amore?”

Jarrett: “That’s a good question”. I’d have to really think about that”. “It goes without saying that they’ve got their challenges going for them”. “But, at the end of the day, I would say to “define leadership”! “Any business needs to define who the leader is; and must get behind them!” If there was one piece of advice; that is what I’d say it is”.

Penzer: “What were your thoughts on the picture WWE used to announce your HOF induction and did you have a say”?

Jarrett: “Now what do you think”? (Penzer laughs) “Hell No”! A mutual friend of ours, I won’t name them right now; did a screen grab, that couldn’t have showed me any younger AND with my hat! (Jarrett laughs)” I had a feeling it would be from the “Double J” Era.

Jarrett Jokes: “My daughters weren’t even born during the Double J Era”!

In addition to JJ, Brian Blair joins this week’s podcast for an hour long conversation including the rib that the vet’s pulled for Hulk Hogan’s very 1st match which was against him. Brian also tells classic road stories about traveling with Andre the Giant & Dusty Rhodes in Louisiana.

