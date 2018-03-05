CZW “Proving Grounds” SATURDAY in NJ: Swann, Tangled Web, More

CZWrestling.com – This Saturday, Combat Zone Wrestling returns to the Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Avenue in Voorhees, NJ for “Proving Grounds” at 8 pm.

So far announced:

In a Tangled Web Match, with barbwire stretched across the ring, “The Bulldozer” Matt Tremont tries to teach “The Rogue” Brandon Kirk a lesson.

Former WWE Cruiserweight champion Rich Swann returns to CZW to take on Joe Gacy!

CZW World Heavyweight champion Rickey Shane Page and CZW Wired TV champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman sign their contract for the upcoming title match (but, hey, it’s CZW…)

CZW Tag Team champions The Rep (Nate Wallace, Dave McCall) w/ Maven Bentley vs. The Awakening (G-Raver, Stockade)

Joey Janela w/ Penelope Ford vs. Ace Romero

Trifecta, three three-way matches, to enter “Best of the Best”, featuring:

- Mike Verna vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Gary Jay

- Rayo vs. Anthony Bennett vs. Kit Osbourne

- Ace Austin vs. Brandon Watts vs. KC Navarro

Tickets available at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/182547035685090.

CZW returns on Saturday, April 7 for “Welcome to the Combat Zone” at The Sugar Mill, 1021 Convention Center Blvd in New Orleans, LA at 3 pm featuring CZW champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Ethan Page; Will Ospreay vs. Dezmond Xavier; Sami Callihan vs. Joey Janela w/ Penelope Ford; Jeff Cobb vs Joe Gacy; Juice Robinson vs. David Starr; Joey Ryan vs. MJF; and more. TIX: WrestleCon.com

Then see CZW “Best of the Best” takes place Saturday, April 14 at The Colossal Sports Academy featuring Matt Riddle, Tessa Blanchard, Zachary Wentz, David Starr, Curt Stallion, Brandon Kirk, Joey Janela, Dan Barry, Trey Miguel, Myron Reed, and more!

