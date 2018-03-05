SAUDI ARABIA TO HOST THE GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE®

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn., March 5, 2018 – The Saudi General Sports Authority in partnership with WWE will present the Greatest Royal Rumble event at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27. For the first time ever, the Royal Rumble match will feature 50 WWE Superstars. As part of this historic event, fans will see WWE Superstars John CenaTM, Triple HTM, Roman ReignsTM, AJ StylesTM, Braun StrowmanTM, The New DayTM, Randy OrtonTM, Bray WyattTM and Shinsuke NakamuraTM, among others.

Ticket and broadcast information will be available in the coming weeks. This event is part of a 10-year strategic multiplatform partnership in support of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reform program.

“The Greatest Royal Rumble will be a spectacle of historic proportions,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Our partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority reflects a long-term commitment to present WWE’s world-class entertainment to a global audience on a grander scale than ever before.”

