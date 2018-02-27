WWE Mixed Match Challenge Report – Week 7

Finn Balor & Sasha Banks vs. The Miz & Asuka

The first match of the second round in this special attraction, multi-week tournament kicks off in style as WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz teams up with the undefeated empress Asuka to battle a Boss and a Demon, Sasha Banks and Finn Balor. This one should be a barnburner!

As the match starts The Miz grabs a microphone and taunts the crown and his opponents. Balor sneaks up and gets a roll up for a close near fall, and another… and another. Asuka screams at The Miz!

The Miz beats Balor down quickly and runs in for a huge boot while he is down. Once back up, Balor reverses the rebound from the irish whip and gets The Miz in a sunset flip for a near fall. The Miz goes for his own sunset flip but Balor reverses and hits a dropkicks. Asuka has to scream at Miz to get the job done. Finn lands a few arm drags on Miz, but then eats a boot to the head. The Miz goes for the “It” kicks and Balor rolls him up for a near fall. The Miz retreats to his corner with conviction!

Asuka tags in and she locks up with Sasha. She gets a quick headlock and knocks Sasha down off an irish whip. She hits Sasha with a bunch of kicks and a flying butt strike. She lands a few more kicks while Banks is down. Sasha goes for a tag and Asuka goes for her signature lock, but Sasha breaks it by ramming Asuka into the corner. She buries Asuka with a sharp set of double knees and beats her down on the mat for good measure. After dropping her with a suplex, Sasha proceeds to cinch in a submission. Asuka works to the corner to break free but it doesn’t help as Sasha goes running at her in full speed with a few more sets of knees. The two women are back in the middle and Sasha lands another knee–both women are down.

The men tag in and Balor is on fire. The two men battle for a quick minute until Asuka breaks up a pin on the Miz and a melle ensues with the women on the outside. In the ring, The Miz manages to hit a Skull Crushing Finale on Balor and is about to seemingly get the pinfall win, until Sasha breaks up that pin. Balor hits the basement drop kick and the Coupe De Grace and pins The Miz, but Asuka breaks that count!

All four competitors are in the ring now and Sasha sneaks up on Asuka and puts her in the Banks Statement. Balor follows suit and snatches Miz in a crossface submission. Asuka reverses Banks and gets her in the Asuka Lock. This made Balor take his attention of the submission and gave Miz the opportunity to roll him over into a pin for 1-2-3!

Next week on WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss will take on Jimmy Uso & Naomi!

