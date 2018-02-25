Champion Alexa Bliss vs, Bayley, Micki James, Mandy Rose, Sasha Banks, and Sonya Deville (led to the ring by Paige). Pods open every five minutes. If you’re pinned or submit you are sent back to the dressing room.

The first two in the ring were Deville against Bayley. At 8:17 EST the match got underway. They lasted the 5 minutes and Mandy Rose’s pod opened and Deville and Mandy ganged up on Bayley who was able to handle them quite well for a few moments until she was stopped by Sonya and Mandy. They tried to pin her several times but were unable to do so. They put Bayley’s arms through the cage and punished her then Sasha Baniks came in and attacked both member of Absolution. Bayley helped her as well once recovering from the beating she took from Absolution. BANK STATEMENT BY SASHA & MANDY ROSE IS ELIMINATED!

Mickie James’ pod opens and attacks everyone. AMAZING SPOT AS MICKIE COMES OFF THE PLATFORM AT THE TOP OF THE CAGE AND FLIES DOWN & PINS DEVILLE. MICKIE THEN IS PINNED BY BAYLEY. IT’S NOW BLISS VS. BAYLEY AND SASHA!

BLISS’ pod opens and she closes it! She comess oout and climbs up to the top and is cornered by Bayley and Sasha and climbs down with them by her side. Alexa climbs up again. Finally Sasha kicks Bayley and she goes flying off the platform! Bayley attacks Sasha knocking her out. Sasha and Bayley battle again. Sasha with a frog splash on Bayley but she only gets a two count. Bayley to Belly by Sasha but Bayley is pinned by Bliss.

A Twisted Bliss is ruined as Banks puts her legs up to hurt Bliss. Aiexa goes up top Twisted Bliss Sasha puts on the Bank Statement but Bliss smashes Sasha into the corner. Sasha goes up to the platform pushed into it face first by Bliss. Bliss with a DDT and pin

ALEXA BLISS RETAINS HER WOMEN’S TITLE!