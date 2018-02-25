RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon came to the ring for the signing. “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey made her was to the ring to a standing ovation (she was wearing Roddy Piper’s leather jacket). Stephanie welcomed Ronda and then Ronda took the mic. She said it’s hard to express her feelings and standing here with former Olympic champion Kurt Angle is amazing. Fans chanted her name. She said she wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her hero Roddy Piper. She said she wants to earn the fans respect in this ring. She said she wanted to be treated like any other WWE talent. Triple H said whenshe signs the contract she will be competing in a match at WrestleMania and it won’t be a title match. Stephanie presented her with the contract as Triple H talked with Kurt. Ronda asked Kurt if something is wrong and he said no he said that Stephanie and Triple H want them here to minipulate her and keep her done for what they did at WrestleMania years ago. Kurt hinted that Triple H called her at bitch. Triple H says Kurt is not acting right he had the flu and he took him from the ring. Steph said Ronda embarrased the WWE but also impressed them. Kurt then took the mic and said that Step said Rhonda was a has-been and that even she (Steph) could beat her. Steph an Ronda were fac to face and then she got in the face of Triple H. Tripe H took Steph to the ring apron and when he came back Ronda back dropped him through the table. Steph ran in a slapped Ronda. Steph yelled, “who do you think you are” and left the ring. Ronda picked up the contract and signed it and tossed it on Triple H!