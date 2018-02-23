Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

Thu, Feb 22 – Bar Wrestling – 4725 Maine Ave, Baldwin Park, CA – 9 pm

Thu, Feb 22 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Feb 22 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Twisted Rose, 1130 S Main ST, Algonquin, IL – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Thu, Feb 22 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Feb 22 – Pro Wrestling Religion – ?, Carrollton, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWReligion

Thu, Feb 22 – Paradox Pro – Rileys Nottingham, 17A Saint James ST, NG1 6FH Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ParadoxProUKWrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – International Wrestling Australia – Hornsby RSL CLub, 4 High ST, Hornsby, NSW, Australia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/iwaustralia

Fri, Feb 23 – Premier Wrestling – Campbelltown RSL Club, Carberry LN, Campbelltown, NSW, Australia – 7:30 pm

Fri, Feb 23 – Pure Wrestling Association – K’omoks Band Hall, Courtenay, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Vendetta Pro – Radisson Hotel Santa Maria, 3455 Skyway DR, Santa Maria, CA – 7:35 pm - facebook.com/vendettaprowrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – SCW – Second Place, 6370 W Emerald Pkwy, Monee, IL – 7 pm

Fri, Feb 23 – Crash Tested Wrestling – LRP Network, 5217 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/crashtestedwrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Feb 23 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – EWF – Chase High School, 1603 Chase High RD, Forest City, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EWFcarolinas

Fri, Feb 23 – Micro Wrestling Federation – The Venue Cincinnati, 9980 Kings Auto Mall DR, Cincinnati, OH – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Pure Wrestling Association- Red Chevron Club, 34 Elizabeth ST, Guelph, ON – 7 pm – PWACanada.com

Fri, Feb 23 – Battlezone – Simpsonville Activity and Senior Center, 310 W Curtis ST, Simpsonville, SC – 8 pm

Fri, Feb 23 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 McDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Feb 23 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Sydney House, Birtley LN, DH3 1AP Birtley, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Megaslam – St. Mary’s Centre, St. Mary’s Centre Church ST, BB7 2DG Clitheroe, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – South13, Boucher RD, BT12 6HR Belfast, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingulster

Fri, Feb 23 – Epic Pro Wrestling – Midvale Boys and Girls Club, 7631 Chapel ST, Midvale, UT – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/Epicprowrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Pure Wrestling Association – ?, Port Hardy, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – Mt. Pleasant High School, 1750 S White RD, San Jose, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sat, Feb 24 – Beyond Wrestling – The Old Country Banquets and Deli, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT – 2 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Blitzkrieg Pro – The Old Country Banquets and Deli, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT – 7 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Destiny Christian Championship Wrestling – Destiny People Worship Center, 7445 S State RD 121, Macclenny, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/DCCWWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Coral Springs High School, 7201 W Sample RD, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/FEWsurvive

Sat, Feb 24 – Genesis Pro Wrestling – 6923 Narcoossee RD, Orlando, FL - facebook.com/ThrowbackChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Feb 24 – New Generation Championship Wrestling – Florida Fire Frogs Baseball, 631 Heritage Park Way, Kissimmee, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/NGCWPRO

Sat, Feb 24 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Crash Tested Wrestling – Markham Park District, 16053 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL – 7:40 pm - facebook.com/crashtestedwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – IWA – Elks Lodge #1631, 201 SE 2nd ST, Fairfield, IL – 6 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – Kaiju Attack – The Den Theatre, 131 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL – 10 pm - facebook.com/kaijuattackwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Northern Lights Wrestling – Godley Park District, 500 S Kankakee ST, Godley, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernLightsWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – PWCS – Spaulding Club, 405 E 4th ST, Alton, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwcswrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – True Privilege Wrestling – Free Fall, 921 S 9th Ave, Maywood, IL – 6 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – Iowa Championship Wrestling – TK’s Event Center, 1805 Mamie Eisenhower Ave, Boone, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/IowaChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – World Wrestling Alliance – Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 Court ST, Evansville, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Feb 24 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – The Cotilion, 11120 W Kellogg DR, Wichita, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Feb 24 – MCW Pro Wrestling – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch RD, Hollywood, MD – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MCWProWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – House of Bricks – Nauset Middle School, 46 Eldridge Park Way, Orleans, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/HoBwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Lucky – Elks Function Hall, 128 School ST, Lancaster, MA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/LuckyProWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Championship International Wrestling – 430 St. Joseph ST, Union City, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/ChampionshipInternationalWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – Columbia Heights Recreation, 530 Mill ST NE, Murzyn Hall, Columbia Heights, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706

Sat, Feb 24 – Pro Wrestling Battleground – Wilebeski’s Blues Saloon, 1638 Rice ST, Saint Paul, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingBattleground

Sat, Feb 24 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Feb 24 – Cape Championship Wrestling – Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis DR, Cape Girardeau, MO – 6 pm - facebook.com/CapeChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Global Wrestling Federation – Harry S. Truman Armory, 2323 S Crysler Ave, Independence, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/gwfent

Sat, Feb 24 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Feb 24 – Jersey All Pro Wrestling – Rahway Recreation Center, 3 City Hall Plaza, Rahway, NJ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/japwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Jersey Premier Championship Wrestling – Brick Elks Lodge #2151, 2491 Hooper Ave, Brick, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/prowarena

Sat, Feb 24 – MAWA – Berlin Community Center, 290 S Franklin Ave, Berlin, NJ – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – Stand Alone Wrestling – Atlantic/Cape Community College Bldg E, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/standalonewrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Superstars of Wrestling Federation – Passaic Valley Elks Lodge, 1 Fellner PL, Totowa, NJ – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – New York Wrestling Connection – 435 Brook Ave Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm – NYWCwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 24 – Nu Pro Wrestling – Institute of Pro Wrestling, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Dewitt, NY – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – Alexander County Championship Wrestling – Hiddenite Center, 70 Hiddenite Church RD, Hiddenite, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/alexandercountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Feb 24 – LPW – Harrison VFW, 9160 Lawrenceburg RD, Harrison, OH – 6:30 pm – tinyurlcom/lpw-botb6

Sat, Feb 24 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Delaware County Fair, Delaware, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turners Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – RAPW – Highland Gym, 14 Highland Ave, Struthers, OH – 6 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – Border Town Pro Wrestling – Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre, 796 Buffalo RD, Fort Erie, ON – 5 pm – BorderTownWrestling.com

Sat, Feb 24 – Capital City Championship Combat Femme Falates – Vanier Columbus Club, 260 McArthure Ave, Ottawa, ON – M&G 6:30 pm, Event 8 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – Pure Wrestling Association – Alpine Club of Kitchener, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Uprising – Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre, 796 Buffalo RD, Fort Erie, ON – 5 pm - bordertownwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 24 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – West Newton Gym, 113 S Fifth ST, West Newton, PA – 7 pm – RWALive.com

Sat, Feb 24 – RICW – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RhodeIslandChampionshipWrestling1

Sat, Feb 24 – Sherbrooke Championship Wrestling – Bishop’s University, 2600 College ST, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/luttescw

Sat, Feb 24 – Scottish Wrestling Entertainment – The Ducks Arena, Manhattan Works, ?, Scotland – 3 pm - facebook.com/SWEonline

Sat, Feb 24 – Palmetto Chanmpionship Wrestling – North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson RD, Columbia, SC – 5 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Committed to Wrestling – 4955 Cottonwood RD, Memphis, TN – 3 pm - facebgook.com/CommittedToWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Falling Starr Wrestling – Alive Lynnsports, Greenpark Ave, King’s Lynn, PE30 2NB Norfolk, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Hunter Elementary, 145 Hope ST, Elizabethton, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Feb 24 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Feb 24 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga

Sat, Feb 24 – Dallas Championship Wrestling – 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy #329, Grapevine, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/MEANMIKETATUM

Sat, Feb 24 – 3 Count Wrestling – Dolphin Centre, Darlington, Co Durham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/3countwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – DOA Wrestling – The GER, PE15 8HS March, Cambridgeshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/DoaWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Evolution Wrestling – Greenway Centre and Cafe, Doncaster RD Southmead, BS10 5PY Bristol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – HOPE – Clipstone Social Club (Clipstone Welfare), Mansfield RD, NG21 9AL Clipstone, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Braunstone Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Feb 24 – Megaslam – Waring Green Community Centre, HD6 2 Brighouse, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Preston City Wrestling – The Blackpool Tower, The Promenade, FY1 4BJ Blackpool, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PCWlive

Sat, Feb 24 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – Corp Sheffield, Sheffield, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Sat, Feb 24 – Awesome Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. – Waynesboro High School, 1200 W Main ST, Waynesboro, VA – 5 pm - facebook.com/officialawe

Sat, Feb 24 – National Federation of Wrestling – The Elks Club, 36 E Eau Claire ST, Rice Lake, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Pro Wrestling Australia – Paddo RSL, 220/232 Oxford ST, Paddington, New South Wales, Australia – 6:30 pm - ProWrestlingAustralia.com.au

Sun, Feb 25 – Fight League Pro Wrestling – School of Creative Arts Theatre, Plymouth, Belgium – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/FLPwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Pure Wrestling Association – Kelsey Recreation Centre, 652 H’Kusam Way, Sayward, BC – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com

Sun, Feb 25 – Dungeon Championship Wrestling – ?, ?, CA – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/dungeonchampwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 4:05 PM - facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Sun, Feb 25 – Wrestling Theology Fellowship – Union Jack Pub-Broad Ripple, 924 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/WTFWrestlingTheology

Sun, Feb 25 – Beyond Wrestling – Electric Haze, 26 Milbury ST, Worcester, MA – 1 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – XICW – Hot Rock Sports Bar and Music Cafe, 24300 Hoover RD, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Feb 25 – America’s Most Liked – Benton Convention Center, 301 W 5th ST, Winston-Salem, NC – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/AMLWrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – NWX – CWF Training Facility, 20 Hartzel RD< St. Catharines, ON – 2:30 pm

Sun, Feb 25 – Smash – Phoenix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne ST, Toronto, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Northern Tier Wrestling – Towanda High School, Towanda, PA – 3 pm - facebook.com/northerntierwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Big League Wrestling – Exmouth Pavilion, The Esplanade, EX8 2AZ Exmouth, Devon, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/BigLeagueWrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – From The Ground Up – Fleckney Sports Centre, Leicester RD, E8 8BG Leicester, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/GroundUpWrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Social Club, 1 The Straits, DY3 3AA Lower Gornal, Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Sun, Feb 25 – Megaslam – The Engine Shed Wetherby, York RD, LS22 7SU Wetherby, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – New Generation Wrestling – Pudsey Civic Hall, Dawsons Corner, LS28 5TA Farsley, Leeds, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/NGWrestlingUK

Sun, Feb 25 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – The Priory Centre, Priory Lane, PE19 1 St. Neots, UK – 4:15 pm - facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Sun, Feb 25 – Insane Championship Wrestling – La Pica Lounge Carr #3, 3431 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/icwmilwaukee

Wed, Feb 28 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Feb 28 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Wed, Feb 28 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 28 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Feb 28 – Megaslam – Brodick Hall, KA27 8DL Ayr, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Thu, Mar 1 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Whiskey 101, 2127 MLK, Fayetteville, AR – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Thu, Mar 1 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Mar 1 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Mar 1 – Texas Wrestling Entertainment – ?, San Antonio, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/texaswrestlingentertainment

Thu, Mar 1 – Megaslam – ?, Campbeltown, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – PWA – Navy League Hall, 911 19th Ave, Campbell River, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Northeast Wrestling – Wilby High School, 568 Buck Hills RD, Waterbury, CT – 7 pm

Fri, Mar 2 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – ZOWA Live – VFW Post 8739 and Mess Hall, 1310 W Washington ST, Oregon, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zowalive

Fri, Mar 2 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Mar 2 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Mar 2 – Northeast Championship Wrestling – VFW Post 2017, 84 Eastern Ave, Dedham, MA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NCWwrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Five Borough Wrestling – Most Precious Blood Church, 70 Bay 47th ST, Brooklyn, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/fiveboroughwres

Fri, Mar 2 – Xcite – American Legion Post 80, 76 Main ST, Binghamption, NY – 8 pm

Fri, Mar 2 – Wrestling With Purpose – Porter Plaza, 719 Old Main RD, Pembroke, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingWithPurpose

Fri, Mar 2 – Rockstar Pro – 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm – RockstarProWrestling.com

Fri, Mar 2 – X-treme Wrestling Entertainment – Hocking College Gym, Nelsonville, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWEWrestlingOhio

Fri, Mar 2 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Little Darlings Oklahoma, 1500 SE 59th ST, Oklahoma City, OK – 10 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Barrie Wrestling – 49 Ferris LN, Barrie, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/pg/BarrieWrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Battlecore Real Pro Wrestling – Moosic Youth Center, 606 Main ST, Moosic, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/battlecorepro

Fri, Mar 2 – Scottish Wrestling Alliance – ?, Glasgow, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/scottishwrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – United Pro Wrestling – Rox Hotel, 17-23 Market ST, AB11 5 Aberdeen, Scotland – 5 pm - facebook.com/UPWONLINE

Fri, Mar 2 – WrestleZone – Cairncry Community Centre, Foresthill RD, AB1 5HL Aberdeen, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/wrestlezonescotland

Fri, Mar 2 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – Vive Church, 2630 Clemson RD, Columbua, SC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Mar 2 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Pride Championship Wrestling – Texas Wolverine All Stars, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/PCWPridewrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – British Wrestling Revolution – Memorial Hall, Cleethorpes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/BritishWrestlingRevolution

Fri, Mar 2 – HOPE – The Hairy Dog, 1 Beckett ST, DE1 1HT Derby, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Upbrawl Championship Wrestling – Pennywell Comrades Social Club, Hylton Bank South Hylton, SR4 0, Sunderland, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ucwuk

Fri, Mar 2 – ACW Wisconsin – Oshkosh Masonic Center, 204 Washington Ave, Oshkosh, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/acwwisconsin

Sat, Mar 3-Sun, Mar 4 – New Ohio Wrestling – Groveport Madison Middle School Central, 751 Main ST, Groveport OH - facebook.com/newohiowrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Brisbane City Wrestling – The Compound, 51 Tiger Street, 4305 West Ipswich, Australia – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/BrisbaneCityWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Hunter Valley Wrestling – Club Maitland City, 14 Arthur ST, Rutherford, NSW, Australia – 7 pm - facebook.com/huntervalleywrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – BLOOD Brothers – VFW Post 10040, 8548 Lankershim Blvd, Sun Valley, CA – 4 pm - facebook.com/bloodbrospro

Sat, Mar 3 – Jagoti Entertainment – State College of Florida Collegiate School, 5840 26th ST W, Bradenton, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/jagotientertainment

Sat, Mar 3 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Mar 3 – Pro Wrestling Bushido – Thomson Boys and Girls Club, 221 Pecan Ave, Thomson, GA – 7 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Cook Middle School, 1601 N Elm ST, Sparks, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Deutsche Wrestling Allianz – Markthalle Delmenhorst, Rathausplatz 2, 27749 Delmenhorst, Germany – 3 pm - facebook.com/dwa.germany

Sat, Mar 3 – AAW – Knights of Columbus, 209 Gooding ST, LaSalle, IL – 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Mar 3 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – 1401 N 8th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Mar 3 – Zero 1 USA – Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Mar 3 – EHF – Century Center, 120 S Saint Joseph ST, South Bend, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EHFEntertainment

Sat, Mar 3 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Mar 3 – Wrestling & Respect – Hiers Parks, Huntington, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Big B Pro Wrestling – Dugan Best Center, Owensboro, KY - facebook.com/groups/bigbprowrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – World Wrestling Alliance – Livermore City Hall, Livermore, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Mar 3 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – American Legion, Chanhassen, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706

Sat, Mar 3 – WGW – Hibbing National Guard Armory, 2310 BRooklyn DR, Hibbing, MN – 6:30 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – Delta Blues Championship Wrestling – Hernando National Guard Armory, 3436 McCracken RD, Hernando, MS – 8 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Mar 3 – Ringside Championship Wrestling – Richland City Hall, Richland, MO – 6 pm - facebook.com/RCWRingside

Sat, Mar 3 – Battle Club Pro – 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/Battleclubpro

Sat, Mar 3 – Southern Pro Wrestling – Corinthian Centre, 154 Esk ST, Invercargill, New Zealand – 6 pm - facebook.com/SPWNZ

Sat, Mar 3 – NAWA – Ro Huffman Center, Drexel, NC – 7 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – NLW – 3605 Sanford LN, Monroe, NC – 7 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – Old School Wrestling Association/World Classic Wrestling – Civietown Fire Rescue, 2227 Civietown RD SW, Supply, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/OswaOldSchoolWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – World Bigtime Wrestling – Skyway Rec Sports, 525 Earlwood Ave, Oregon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldbigtimewrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Deja Vu Showgirls OKC, 1540 SE 59th ST, Valley Brook, OK – 10 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Acclaim Pro Wrestling – Dom Polski Hall, 379 Waverley ST, Ottawa, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/AcclaimProWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Barrie Wrestling – 49 Ferris LN, Toronto, ON – 5 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – Border City Wrestling – St. Clair College, 2000 Talbot Road W, Windsor, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/bordercitywrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Great North Wrestling – ?, Brockville, ON – GreatNorthWrestling.ca

Sat, Mar 3 – Magnificent Championship Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 461, 9 Tollgate RD, Brantford, ON – 7 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – ?, Broken Bow, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Mar 3 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/therwa4ever

Sat, Mar 3 – Academie de Lutte Estrienne – 17, 8E Avenue Nord, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/estrielutte

Sat, Mar 3 – International Wrestling Syndicate – Unity, 1711 rue Sainte Catherine E, Beaudry Metro, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/IWSHardcore

Sat, Mar 3 – North Shore Pro Wrestling – Centre Horizon, 801 4E rue #204, Quebec, QC – 7 pm - facebook.com/nspwquebec

Sat, Mar 3 – Source – Campsie Memorial Hall, 2 Main ST, Lennoxtown, G66 7 Glasgow, Scotland – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/SourceWres

Sat, Mar 3 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Carver Park, 322 W Watauga Ave, Johnson City, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Mid-South Wrestling Association – Rockwood Army National Guard Armory, 111 Hewitt Avenue (ACROSS FROM ROCKWOOD HIGH SCHOOL), Rockwood, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/MSWA.MidSouthWrestlingAssociation

Sat, Mar 3 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Mar 3 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Mar 3 – Alternative Wrestling – The Cornbow Hall, Hagley ST, B63 3AT Halesowen, UK – 7 pm - altwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Mar 3 – British Wrestling Entertainment – Richard Dunn Sports Centre, Rooley Ave, BD6 1EZ Bradford, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/BWEwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – DOA Wrestling – Lichfield Community Centre, NR31 0 Great Yarmouth, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/DoaWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Evolution Wrestling – GL1 Leisure Centre, Bruton Way, GL1 1DT Gloucester, Gloucestershire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – HOPE – The West End Club, Leicester, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Megaslam – ?, Seil Island, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Pro Wrestling 4 U – John ST, Newcastle under Lyme, Staffs, UK - facebook.com/prowrestling4u

Sat, Mar 3 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Unit 9, Knightsridge Industrial Estate, EH54 8RA Livingston, West Livingston, UK – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Mar 3 – United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Medway Park, 210 Medway RD, ME7 1HF Gillingham, Medway, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/UnitedKingdomProWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Showtime Championship Wrestling Alliance – Glendale’s Firemans Hall, 207 7th ST, Glendale, WV – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ShowTimeCWA

Sun, Mar 4 – Fight League Pro Wrestling – Trident Community Centre, Taunton, Somerset, Belgium – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/FLPwrestling

Sun, Mar 4 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – FEW Arena, 18371 NE 4th CT, Miami, FL – 5 pm - facebook.com/FEWsurvive/

Sun, Mar 4 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Mar 4 – OSCW – Hanahan Recreation Complex Gym, 3100 Mabeline RD, Hanahan, SC – 5 pm

Sun, Mar 4 – Discovery Wrestling – The Jam House Edinburgh, 5 Queen ST, EH2 1JE Edinburgh, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Sun, Mar 4 – Extreme American Wrestling – Parsons Hall, High ST, Irchester, Northants, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/eawuk

Sun, Mar 4 – Fight Factory – One NK, Lincoln, Lincolnshire, UK – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/FFWrestling

Sun, Mar 4 – Kamikaze Pro – Cadbury Club, Bournville Lane, B30 2 Birmingham, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Sun, Mar 4 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Brockington College, Enderry, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sun, Mar 4 – Megaslam – Craignure, Argyll and Bute, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sun, Mar 4 – Sacrifice Pro Wrestling – Cedars Upper School, Mentmore Road, Leighton Buzzard, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/SacrificePro

Sun, Mar 4 – UBW – The Weatherley Centre, Eagle Farm RD, Biggleswade, SG18 8JH Biggleswade, UK – 2 pm

Sun, Mar 4 – SSW – Brat Stop Sand Volleyball, 12304 75th ST, Kenosha, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/SSWonline

Wed, Mar 7 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Mar 7 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Wed, Mar 7 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Mar 7 – International Pro Wrestling UK – Unit Nine, 9 Bridgeturn Ave, Milton Keynes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Thu, Mar 8 – Major League Wrestling – Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett RD, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Thu, Mar 8 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Mar 8 – Micro Wrestling Federation – C.W. Scooters of Lawton, 7700 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Thu, Mar 8 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Mar 8 – 5 Star Wrestling – Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, Exhibition Ave, AB23 8BL Aderdeen, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/5StarWrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – PWA – Navy League Hall, 911 19th Ave, Campbell River, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – CCW – Coral Springs Sportsplex, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm

Fri, Mar 9 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Mar 9 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Northridge Academy, 4100 W Coldwater RD, Flint, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/ppwpower

Fri, Mar 9 – Funkdafied Entertainment – Valley Forge High School, 9999 Independence Blvd, Parma Heights, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/FWFWrestlingIN

Fri, Mar 9 – Micro Wrestling Federation – CW Scooters, 3630 N Highway 81, Enid, OK – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – NOVA – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/novawrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – Chattanooga Pro – ?, Chattanooga, TN - facebook.com/ChattanoogaPRO

Fri, Mar 9 – RBWA – 1796 Airport RD, Oneida, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/RBWA-Wrestling-300452290421290

Fri, Mar 9 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Mar 9 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – Texas Wrestling Association – Texas Wolverine All-Star, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/OfficialTexasWrestlingAssociation

Fri, Mar 9 – Elite British Wrestling – Montgomery Hall, Church ST, KA2 9 Burnley, Lancashire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/EliteBritishWrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – Fighting Spirit Pro Wrestling – 100 Sefton Lane, Maghull, UK – 6:15 am - facebook.com/FSWres

Fri, Mar 9 – HOPE – Grassmoore Working Mens Club, Mill Lane, S42 5AB Chesterfield, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, May 9 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – The Armstrong Hall, Stanhope RD< NE33 4BQ South Shields, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – National Federation of Wrestling – Beach’s Steaks and Spirits, 10139 US Hwy 8 W, Crandon, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Fri, Mar 9 – River City Championship Wrestling – Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST S, La Crosse, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Mar 10 – Wrestle Birmingham – Bessemer Civic Center, 1130 9th Ave SW, Bessemer, AL – 7 pm

Sat, Mar 10 – European Wrestling Association – Gasthuber’s Restaurant and Buhne, Bahnhofplat 9, 2000 Stockerau, Austria – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ewaaustria

Sat, Mar 10 – Riot City Wrestling – Latvian Hall, 4 Clark ST, Wayville, South Australia, Australia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/riotcitywrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – Empire Wrestling Federation – VFW Post 8737, 2018 Foothill Blvd, San Bernardo, CA – 7 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Mar 10 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – John A O’Connell High School, 2355 Folsom ST, San Francisco, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sat, Mar 10 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – SoCal Pro Facility, San Marcos, CA – 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Mar 10 – Rampage Pro Wrestling – Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE – 6 pm - facebook.com/rampageprowrestlingdover

Sat, Mar 10 – Coastal Championship Wrestling – 700 NW 57th PL, Fort Lauderdale, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/ccwevents

Sat, Mar 10 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Coral Springs High School, 7201 W Sample RD, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/FEWsurvive

Sat, Mar 10 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Mar 10 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – New Generation Wrestling – Westerbachstrabe 274 a, 65936 Frankfurt, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/new-Generation-wrestling-100294850037519

Sat, Mar 10 – Power of Wrestling – OSPA Arena, Tschaikowskistrasse 45, 18069 Rostick, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/POWEROFWRESTLING

Sat, Mar 10 – Project Forest City Wrestling – Teamsters Local 325, 5533 11th ST, Rockford, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProjectForestCityWrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – Revolution Championship Wrestling – Battell Center, 904 N Main ST, Mishawaka, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/JoinTheRevolutionRCW

Sat, Mar 10 – Road Rubber Pro Wrestling – 555 South Bridge ST, Portland, IN – 7:30 pm

Sat, Mar 10 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – Owen Valley Sports Complex, 575 5th Ave, Spencer, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Mar 10 – Kansas City Xtreme Wrestling – State Street Project, 1017 N 9th ST, Kansas City, KS – 5 pm - facebook.com/KCXWrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – Big B Pro Wrestling – John F. Kennedy Center, Henderson, KY - facebook.com/groups/bigbprowrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – United Pro Wrestling – Kentucky National Guard Recruiting, 920 Morgantown RD, Bowling Green, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sat, Mar 10 – World Wrestling Alliance – Kentucky Army National Guard Recruiting – 671 S Park Ave, Madisonville, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Mar 10 – Pure Pro Wrestling – American Legion Post 42, 1000 Lawrence Hwy, Charlotte, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/ppwpower

Sat, Mar 10 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Mar 10 – World League Wrestling – Tri-County Sports Center, 41 College Campus DR, Moscow Mills, MO – 12 pm - facebook.com/worldleaguewrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/TheMFPW

Sat, Mar 10 – House of Glory – NYC Arena, 9112 144th PL, Jamaica, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/hogwrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – 216 N Roberson ST, Chapel Hill, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Mar 10 – UPWA – National Guard Armory, 2221 Carolina Beach RD, Wilmington, NC – 7 pm

Sat, Mar 10 – League of Extraordinary Wrestlers – Trinity Lutheran Church of Kent, 600 S Water ST, Kent, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/4LEWsers

Sat, Mar 10 – Quaker City Wrestling – Harley-Davidson BikeTown, 5700 Interstate Blvd, Austintown, OH – 1 pm

Sat, Mar 10 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Coalgate Public Schools, 2 W Cedar, Coalgate, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Mar 10 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Boot Scooters, 2101 East Broadway, Altus, OK – 9:30 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – Classic Championship Wrestling – 177 King ST E, Chatham, ON – 2 pm - facebook.com/Classic-Championship-Wrestling-96808792357

Sat, Mar 10 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Oshawa Legion, Oshawa, ON

Sat, Mar 10 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Mar 10 – 3 Count Pro Wrestling – Blue Ridge High School, 2151 Fews Chapel RD, Greer, SC – 7 pm

Sat, Mar 10 – Old Crow Pro – Old Crow Barbershop, 738 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC – 6:30 pm

Sat, Mar 10 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Mar 10 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Mar 10 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga

Sat, Mar 10 – Tried -N- True Pro Wrestling – Wilma Rudolph Event Center, Clarksville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TriedNTrueProWrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – Cornish Pro Wrestling – Cornucopia Cornwall, Par Moor RD, PL25 3RP Saint Austell, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Cornishprowrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – Megaslam – Bacup Royal Court Theatre Group, Rochdale RD, OL13 9NR Bacup, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – The View Bar and Restaurant/The Club, Fishcross/The Coal Bunker, Ochilvale Terrace, FK10 3HT Alloa, UK – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Mar 10 – Respect Pro Wrestling – Lochwinnoch Annexe, Lochwinnoch, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/respectprowrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – True Grit Wrestling – Central Community Centre, 26 Lindum ST, DN15 6QU Scunthorpe, UK – 6 pm

Sat, Mar 10 – WrestleRock – Brumby Community Centre, East Common Lane, DN16 1HJ Scunthorpe, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/crownpromotion

Sat, Mar 10 – NOVA Pro – Annandale Volunteer Fire Dept., 7128 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA – 3 pm and 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – Vanguard Chmpionship Wrestling – Hampton High School, Hampton, VA – M&G 6 pm, Event 7:30 pm - facebook.com/vcwrestling

Sat, Mar 10 – All Star Wrestling – Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Ave, Madison, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv

Sat, Mar 10 – World Domination Wrestling Alliance – 23 Fitness Ln, Berkeley Springs, WV – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/worlddominationwrestlingalliance

Sat, Mar 10 – Brew City Wrestling – Elks Lodge 400, 2301 Spingdale RD, Waukesha, WI – 7:30 pm - brewcitywrestling1.com

Sun, Mar 11 – California Wrestling Association – Hilmar Grange Hall, 8188 Lander Ave, Hilmar, CA – 4 pm - facebook.com/CaliforniaWrestlingAssociation

Sun, Mar 11 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com

Sun, Mar 11 – IWC – Imperium Event Center, 3051 W 74th Ave, Westminster, CO - facebook.com/IWC-denver-colorado-360964440927207

Sun, Mar 11 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 Training Center, 1468 N Goldenrod RD #225, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0

Sun, Mar 11 – APC Catch – Studio Jenny, 1 Avenue Jenny, 92000 Nanterre, France – 5 pm - facebook.com/apccatch

Sun, Mar 11 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – Opera Nightclub, 1150 Crescent Ave NE, Atlana, GA – 4:05 PM - facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Sun, Mar 11 – United Pro Wrestling – Kentucky National Guard Recruiting, 920 Morgantown RD, Bowling Green, KY – 4 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sun, Mar 11 – Pro Wrestling Takeover – Spire 29, 29 School ST, Gorham, ME – 3 pm - facebook.com/realPWT

Sun, Mar 11 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Bourbon Saloon, 311 S 15th ST, Omaha, NE – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sun, Mar 11 – Mecca – Cannery Hotel and Casino, 2121 E Craig RD, North Las Vegas, NV – 5 pm

Sun, Mar 11 – Pro Wrestling Explosion – Somerdale VFW, 10 Kennedy Blvd, Somerdale, NJ – 3 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingexplosion

Sun, Mar 11 – Wrestling & Respect – Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, Lima, OH – 3 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sun, Mar 11 – Alpha-1 – 222 Queenston RD, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm - alpha-1wrestling.com

Sun, Mar 11 – New School Wrestling – 222 Queenston RD, Hamilton, ON – 1 pm - facebook.com/nswisback

Sun, Mar 11 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Mar 11 – Wrestling Has A Tomorrow – Fete Music Hall, 103 Dike ST, Providence, RI – 5 pm - facebook.com/WHATomorrow

Sun, Mar 11 – Insane Championship Wrestling – Edinburgh University Students’ Association, The Potterrow, 5/2, EH8 9A Edinburgh, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Mar 11 – 4TB – Tooting Tram and Social, 46-48 Mitcham RD, SW17 9NA London, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/4TBWrestling

Sun, Mar 11 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Station Hotel, Castle Hill, DY1 4RA Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWSubjective

Sun, Mar 11 – XWA – Charter Hall, Colchester, Essex, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/XWAUK

Mon, Mar 12 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Roca Tavern, 4101 Main ST, Roca, NE – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Tue, Mar 13 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Roca Tavern, 4101 Main ST, Roca, NE – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Wed, Mar 14 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Mar 14 – Wrestle Arts – ?, ?, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/officialwrestlearts

Wed, Mar 14 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Thu, Mar 15 – Micro Wrestling Federation – PT’s Showclub Denver, 1601 W Evans Ave, Denver, CO – 10 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Thu, Mar 15 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Mar 15 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Mar 15 – Insane Championship Wrestling – La Pica Lounge Carr #3, 3431 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/icwmilwaukee

Fri, Mar 16 – Brisbane City Wrestling – The Compound, 51 Tiger Street, 4305 West Ipswich, Australia – 7 pm - facebook.com/BrisbaneCityWrestling

Fri, Mar 16 – PWA – Navy League Hall, 911 19th Ave, Campbell River, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Mar 16 – Venue Wrestling Entertainment – Hidalgo Society, Inc., 410 S Chavez ST, Brawley, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Venue-Wrestling-Entertainment-616259448532444

Fri, Mar 16 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Hoolies, 220 Main ST, Delta, CO – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Fri, Mar 16 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Mar 16 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Mar 16 – AAW – 11 Bourbon ST, 3359 W 115th ST, Merrionette Park, IL – 7:30 pm - aawrestling.com

Fri, Mar 16 – Midget Wrestling Entertainment – Shakers Ottawa, 121 W Stevenson RD, Ottawa, IL – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestlingentertainment

Fri, Mar 16 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Mar 16 – ZOWA Live – Gabe’s Iowa City, 330 E Washington ST, Iowa City, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/zowalive

Fri, Mar 16 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Mar 16 – MPWA Wrestling – Modern Skate and Surf Royal Oak, 1500 N Stephenson Hwy, Royal Oak, MI – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/MPWAWrestling

Fri, Mar 16 – NFG – 301 N Whitehorse Pike, Laurel Springs, NJ

Fri, Mar 16 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Mar 16 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Mar 16 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Mar 16 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Mar 16 – 4 Front Wrestling – Thatcham Catholic Hall, 7 Bath RD, RG18 3AG Thatcham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Fri, Mar 16 – HOPE – Forest Town Arena, Clipstone Road W, NG19 0EE Mansfield, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Mar 16 – Premier British Wrestling – Dobbie Hall, Main ST, Larbert, FK5 4BL Larbert, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/pbwwrestling

Sat, Mar 17 – All Pro Wrestling – Pacelli Gymnasium, 145 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/apwbootcamp

Sat, Mar 17 – Best of the West – Fresno City College Cafeteria, 1101 E University Ave, Fresno, CA – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sat, Mar 17 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Mar 17 – Championship Wrestling from Georgia (Benefit for Henry County High NJROTC) – Henry County High School, 401 Tomlinson ST, McDonough, GA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/GeorgiaWrestling

Sat, Mar 17 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Mar 17 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Mar 17 – Midget Wrestling Entertainment – Club Exit 41, 1502 Hen House RD, Okawville, IL – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Mar 17 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – 1401 N 8th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Mar 17 – Zero1 USA – Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95, 321 S 7th ST, Vandalia, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Mar 17 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – Clinton Community Recreation Center, 301 Blackman ST, Clinton, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Mar 17 – Pro Wrestling King – The Beacon Community Center, 4210 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN – 7:30 pm

Sat, Mar 17 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Mar 17 – Big B Pro Wrestling – Dugan Best Center, Owensboro, KY - facebook.com/groups/bigbprowrestling

Sat, Mar 17 – World Wrestling Alliance – Central City National Guard Armory, 509 W Everly Bros Blvd, Central City, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Mar 17 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – Poor Richard’s, 116 School ST, Chicopee, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Mar 17 – Price of Glory – Coach Eby Youth and Family Center, 89 W Chicago ST, Coldwater, MI – 5 pm - facebook.com/POGwrestling

Sat, Mar 17 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – American Legion, Forest Lake, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706

Sat, Mar 17 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Mar 17 – On Point Wrestling – 110 Harmon DR, Unit 306, Blackwood, NJ – 3 pm - facebook.com/OnPointWrestling

Sat, Mar 17 – Shore Star Wrestling – First Assembly – Cape May, 1068 Seashore RD, Cape May, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/ShoreStarWrestling

Sat, Mar 17 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, 6007 Dean Martin DR, Las Vegas, NV – 10 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Mar 17 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Avery Parks and Recreation, 185 Shady ST, Newland, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling

Sat, Mar 17 – Ring Wars Carolina – Lumberton Indoor Flea Market, 612 E 2nd ST, Lumberton, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/RingWarsCarolina

Sat, Mar 17 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Central National Bank Center, 301 S Independence ST, Enid, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Mar 17 – Capital City Championship Combat – 260 McAurthur Ave, Vanier, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/C4Ottawa

Sat, Mar 17 – Undisputed Championship Wrestling – Collier VFD Social Hall, 404 Collier RD, Uniontown, PA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/UndisputedWrestling36

Sat, Mar 17 – North Shore Pro Wrestling – 1770 Boulevard Bona-Dussault, St-Marc-des-Carrieres, QC – 7 pm - facebook.com/nspwquebec

Sat, Mar 17 – WAW – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Mar 17 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Mar 17 – Alpha Pro Wrestling – Army National Guard, 615 S Main Ave, Erwin, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/alphawrestlingpro

Sat, Mar 17 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Mar 17 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Mar 17 – Dallas Championship Wrestling – 909 Bushong RD, Grapevine, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/MEANMIKETATUM

Sat, Mar 17 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emersons Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Mar 17 – GOOD Wrestling – The Craufurd Arms, 59 Stratford RD, MK12 5LT Milton Keynes, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Goodwrestlinguk

Sat, Mar 17 – Pro Wrestling Elite – The Citadel Center, Ayr, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingElite

Sat, Mar 17 – Fusion – BBD, 106 N Constitution DR, Yorktown, VA - facebook.com/fusionwrestlingonline

Sat, Mar 17 – Outlaw Wrestling – Shenandoah Junction Community Club, 105 4th ST, Box 136, Shenandoah Junction, WV – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/outlawwrestlingwv

Sat, Mar 17 – West Virginia Championship Wrestling – Salvation Army, 900 Highland Ave, Bluefield, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wvcwtv

Sun, Mar 18 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Whiskey Barrel, 12055 Mariposa RD, Hesperia, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sun, Mar 18 – UGWA – The Ritz, 400 S 1st ST, San Jose, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/HAILUGWA

Sun, Mar 18 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 3 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0

Sun, Mar 18 – XICW – Hot Rock Sports Bar and Music Cafe, 24300 Hoover RD, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Mar 18 – Crossfire – Merritton Community Centre, 7 Park Ave, St. Catharines, ON – 4 pm – CrossfireWrestling.com

Sun, Mar 18 – Greektown Wrestling – 310 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/greektownwrestling

Sun, Mar 18 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Mar 18 – Beyond – Varnum Memorial Armory Museum, 6 Main ST, East Greenwich, RI – 2 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sun, Mar 18 – 4 Front Wrestling – Somerset Hall, The Precinct, BS20 6AH Portishead, North Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sun, Mar 18 – International Pro Wrestling UK – The Grand, 21-25 St. John’s Hill, Clapham Junction, London, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Mon, Mar 19 – Defiant Wrestling – Leeds O2 Academy, Leeds, UK - facebook.com/DEFIANTwres

Tue, Mar 20 – IPW: UK – The Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham ST, M4 1LJ Manchester, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Wed, Mar 21 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Mar 21 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Thu, Mar 22 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Mar 22 – F1RST Wrestling – James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/f1rstwrestling

Thu, Mar 22 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Fri, Mar 23-Sat, Mar 24 – Showtime Pro Wrestling – L.C. Walker Arena, 955 4th ST, Muskegon, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/SPWentCOM

Fri, Mar 23 – Australian Wrestling Entertainment – Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL Club, 20-26 Canterbury RD, Hurlstone Park, Australia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/AWEprowrestling

Fri, Mar 23 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Longboard Margarita Bar, 180 Eureka SQ, Pacifica, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Fri, Mar 23 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Mar 23 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Mar 23 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Rutland High School, 6250 Skipper RD, Macon, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Fri, Mar 23 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Mar 23 – Wrestling Theology Fellowship – Mercy Road, 2381 Pointe Pkwy, Carmel IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/WTFWrestlingTheology

Fri, Mar 23 – Big B Pro Wrestling – Benton Community Center, Benton, KY - facebook.com/groups/bigbprowrestling

Fri, Mar 23 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Mar 23 – World Wrestling Alliance – The Salvation Army – Owensboro, 215 Ewing RD, Owensboro, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Fri, Mar 23 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Mar 23 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Mar 23 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Mar 23 – HOPE Wrestling – Shirebrook Welfare, Central DR, NG20 8BA Shirebrook, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Mar 23 – Main Event Wrestling – Innisfree Sports and Social Club, Chesters Ave, Longbenton, NE12 8TY Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/mewuk

Fri, Mar 23 – National Federation of Wrestling – The Mill Events, LLC, 646 Banks ST, Chetek, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Sat, Mar 24-Sun, Mar 25 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Longwood Margarita Bar, 180 Eureka SQ, Pacifica, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – Ultimate Kombat Wrestling Association – Volxhaus Weiz, Birkfelderstrasse 22, 8160 Weiz, Austria – 6 pm - facebook.com/UltimateKomabatWrestlingAssociation

Sat, Mar 24 – Midget Wrestling Warriors/All Star Wrestling, Inc. – Alice McKay, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestlingwarriors

Sat, Mar 24 – Alternative Wrestling Show – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS

Sat, Mar 24 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com

Sat, Mar 24 – Fight Club Finland – Pressa, Etalainen rautaltiekatu 4, 00100 Helsinki, Finland – 8 pm - facebook.com/fcfwrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – Sweetwater Pro Wrestling – Revo Entertainment Center, 10395 Northwest 41st ST, Suite 101, Doral, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SweetProWrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – Fight The World Wrestling – Tampa PAL, 1924 W Diana ST, Tampa, FL – M&G 6:30 – FTW-Wrestling.com

Sat, Mar 24 – Full Throttle Pro Wrestling – City of Seminole Recreation Department, 9100 113th ST N, Seminole, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Mar 24 – Sweetwater Pro – Revo Entertainment Center, 10395 NW 41st ST, Suite 101, Doral, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/SweetProWrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – Erding Wrestling Show – Sportpark Schollbach, Schollbach 17, 85435 Erding, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/EWS.Erding

Sat, Mar 24 – Proving Ground Pro – Petersburg Fire Department, 302 E Taylor ST, Petersburg, IL – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/PGPwrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – United Wrestling Coalition – 101 N Main, Horner, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/UnitedWrestlingCoaltion

Sat, Mar 24 – Big B Pro Wrestling – John F Kennedy Center, Henderson, KY - facebook.com/groups/bigbprowrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Valley Rivers Middle School, 84 Pleasant ST, Fort Kent, ME – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Sat, Mar 24 – House of Bricks – Nauset Middle School, 46 Eldridge Park Way, Orleans, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/HoBwrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – American Wrestling Federation – Sauk Rapids High School, 1835 Osauka RD Ne, Sauk Rapids, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Mar 24 – Ultimate Pro Wrestling Alliance – Rushford Post 94 American Legion, 213 Highway 16, Rushford, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/Ultimate-PRO-Wrestling-Alliance-1060121987441757

Sat, Mar 24 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Mar 24 – New Breed Wrestling – ?, Eldon, MO – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewBreedMO

Sat, Mar 24 – Dropkicks n Moshpits – Podium de Vorstin, Koninginneweg 44, 1211 AS Hilversum, Netherlands – 8 pm - facebook.com/dropkicksandmoshpits

Sat, Mar 24 – Injustice for Brawl (Benefits Boston Children’s Hospital) – Whiskey Barrel NH, 546 Main ST, Laconia, NH – 7 pm - facebook.com/InjusticeForBrawl

Sat, Mar 24 – DAWG – Max Fit Sports Center, Glassboro, NJ

Sat, Mar 24 – Queens of Combat – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 4 pm - facebook.com/queensofcombat

Sat, Mar 24 – Saturday Night Mayhem Championship Wrestling – Civietown Fire Rescue, 2227 Civietown RD SW, Supply, NC – 5 pm - facebook.com/snmcw

Sat, Mar 24 – League of Extraordinary Wrestlers – Youngstown Saxon Club, 710 S Meridian RD, Youngstown, OH – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/4LEWsers

Sat, Mar 24 – Pure Wrestling Association – Alpine Club of Kitchener, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – Ace Fusion Championship Wrestling – SOKOL Hall Club, 452 LEhigh Ave, Palmerton, PA – 3 pm - facebook.com/AceFusionCW

Sat, Mar 24 – American X Wrestling – Hamburg Field House, 123-127 S 4th ST Rear, Hamburg, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/axwrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – Pro Wrestling Empire – The Forum Auditorium, 500 Walnut ST, Harrisburg, PA – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingEmpirePA

Sat, Mar 24 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Mar 24 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Mar 24 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga

Sat, Mar 24 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Lone Grove Middle School, 6263 N Merdian, Lone Grove, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Mar 24 – (Benefit for Cavendish Cancer Care, in memory of Kris Travis) – Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse RD, S10 1TD Sheffield, UK – 6 pm

Sat, Mar 24 – BECW – The Centre Wallington, Milton RD, SM6 9RP London, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/BECWUK

Sat, Mar 24 – Kamikaze Pro – Meadway Sports and Social, 235 Kelynmead RD, B33 8LJ Birmingham, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Sat, Mar 24 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Braunstone Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Mar 24 – New Force Wrestling – Iver Villar Hall, Main Hall, Iver, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/NewForceWrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Hanham Community Centre, 118-124 High ST, BS15 3EJ Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Mar 24 – United Pro Wrestling – Rescue Hall, 25 Prince ST, AB42 1QE Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/UPWONLINE

Sat, Mar 24 – Unprofessional Wrestling – Hackney Showroom, 13-15 Amhurst Terrace, E8 2BT London, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/unprowrestling

Sat, Mar 24 – Wrestle Midlands – Rowley Learning Campus, B65 9AN Rowley Regis, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestleMidlands2008

Sat, Mar 24 – Classic Pro Wrestling – New Kent High School, 7365 Egypt RD, New Kent, VA – 5 pm - facebook.com/classicprowrestlin

Sat, Mar 24 – Pacific Wrestling Federation – Bremerton Elks Lodge BPOE 1181, 4131 Pine RD NE, Bremerton, WA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pacificwrestlingfederation

Sun, Mar 25 – PWA – Navy League Hall, 911 19th Ave, Campbell River, BC – 3 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sun, Mar 25 – Micro Wrestling Federation – The Tilted Turtle, 710 N 9th ST, Modesto, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sun, Mar 25 – Mucha Lucha – 6100 Live Oak Pkwy, Norcross, GA – 4:30 pm

Sun, Mar 25 – Glory Pro – ?, Swansea, IL – 3 pm - facebook.com/GloryPro2017

Sun, Mar 25 – Premiere Wrestling Xperience – Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4551 Old Airport RD, Concord, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sun, Mar 25 – Demand Lucha – Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor ST W, Toronto, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/DemandLucha

Sun, Mar 25 – Smash – Phoenix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne ST, Toronto, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Sun, Mar 25 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Mar 25 – British Empire Wrestling – Chesnut Country Club, Lieutenant Ellis Way, Theobolds Park, Cheshunt, EN8 8 London, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sun, Mar 25 – Exposure Entertainment – YMCA Newport, NP20 2HF Newport, Wales, UK – 2: pm - facebook.com/ExposureEntertainment

Sun, Mar 25 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Social Club, 1 The Straits, DY3 3AA Lower Gornal, Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003