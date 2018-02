WWE SURVIVOR SERIES® TICKETS

AVAILABLE FRIDAY, MARCH 16

TRAVEL PACKAGES AVAILABLE MONDAY, MARCH 5

STAMFORD, Conn., February 19, 2018 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to Survivor Series will be available on Friday, March 16 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Survivor Series will take place Sunday, November 18, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and will be streamed live around the world on WWE Network.