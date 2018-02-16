For Immediate Release

WWE®‘S MATTEL ACTION FIGURE RANKS #1

Stamford, Conn. and El Segundo, Calif. – February 16, 2018 – According to The NPD Group, WWE had the #1 selling action figure in the U.S. in 2017, surpassing all action figure sales of other major entertainment brands and blockbuster films.*

“WWE’s year-round content and unprecedented fan engagement play a key role in the success of all lines of business, including our #1 action figure,” said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products. “With family-friendly entertainment, a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, and an extensive roster of larger than life Superstars, our passionate fans can engage with WWE in more ways than any other entertainment brand.”

As WWE’s global master toy licensor since 2009, Mattel’s WWE Basic Action Figure Series is the longest-running continuous action figure assortment in history. With more than 400 unique WWE Superstars in the collection, the Series celebrates the history of WWE spanning from the Legends of the 1980’s to the present Superstars of today

“WWE fans, both kids and collectors, are among the most loyal and passionate of any property. When you combine that passion with an amazing roster of Superstars, it’s a magic formula for action figures,” said Jason Horowitz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Licensed Properties at Mattel. “We offer fans product with continual freshness and authenticity, and in 2018 our design team is raising the bar with new techniques to ensure our action figures are even more like their real-life Superstars.”

WWE programming reaches more than 800 million homes worldwide in 180 countries and 20 languages. WWE is a $1 billion brand at retail, has more than 850 million social media followers, and is the #1 sports channel and #2 channel overall in the world on YouTube. In 2017, WWE had more than 20 billion views alone across its digital and social platforms. This unmatched fan engagement has helped WWE remain a ratings juggernaut for more than 25 years in addition to having some of the most socially-active shows on television.

*(Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/Dollars. Action Figure subclass.)