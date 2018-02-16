NXT Recap

Center Stage

Atlanta, Ga

Air Date: February 14th, 2018

Valentines Day is Championship Wednesday on NXT as we get two title matches tonight. The opening teaser video hyped the title matches then the regular NXT opening sequence played.

Mauro Ranallo welcomed us to the show as we get right to the action as Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne make their ring entrances.

Match 1: Pete Dunne defends against Roderick Strong in a United Kingdom Championship match.

The two men push each other around the ring early to start things before Dunne goes to the mat and tries to lock in the cross arm breaker. Strong was able to fight it off and tried to turn it into a Strong hold submission but Dunne uses his legs to flip out of it as the show takes a quick break.

When we return, Dunne is in control working on Strong’s arm and fingers. Dunne, working a very methodical style, was stomping Strong unmercifully until Strong was able to duck a stomp and drop Dunne on the ring steps. Strong hits a pump-handle back breaker for a two-count.

Dunne comes back to regain a brief advantage by kicking Strong in the arm. Dunne charges Strong on the apron but Strong catches him in and drops him across the apron as the show goes to break.

We return to see Dunne catch Strong on the break but Roderick fires right back. Dunne catches Strong with an enziguri then goes right back to working on the arm and fingers. Dunne tried to end it with a power bomb but Strong kicks out at two and a half. Dunne tried to end the match by going to the air but the to rope was an ill-advised move as Strong nailed him with a dropkick out of mid-air. Strong went for the pin but Dunne just kicked out before the three.

They go to the mat and roll up each other for a couple of two counts before Strong nails another back breaker for a two count. Dunne answered back with a suplex and an enziguri for a two count of his own. Next, Dunne locks in a triangle submission but Strong is able to pick him up and snap his throat across the bottom rope to break the hold.

Strong follows up with an Avalanche Olympic Slam for a near fall. Strong, not to be deterred, hit Dunne with running knees a front suplex but Dunne, again, powers out. Strong goes for the Stronghold submission again but Dunne blocks it by attacking Strong’s fingers. Dunne wins the match with the Bitter End.

Winner: Pete Dunne

There is a video recap of the feud between Johnny Gargano and Andrade “Cien” Almas. Their championship match happens next week. Aleister Black will address the Universe next.

We return and see Velveteen Dream met by reporters. They ask him about facing No Way Jose next week. Dream replies that Jose brings the fiesta but Dream brings The Expierence. Dream brought up Tyler Bate wanting to face him before he walked away.

Aleister Black emerged through smoke and made his way to the ring. He cut a promo in which he said there is a devil on his back driving him to the NXT Championship. This brought out Sanity’s Killian Dain. Dain came to the ring and told him that a devil was not on his back, but he is. He told Black that if that was a problem for him, hispath would be stopped. Dain started to walk away but Black stopped him to tell him that now that he has crossed him, he must “fade to black.” The show breaks for commercial.

We come back as TM-61 is making its entrance. The opponents are already in the ring.

Match 2: TM-61 (Nick Miller and Shane Thorne) vs. John Skyler and Andrew Duckworth

Miller starts the match and is dominant from the opening bell. Thorne tags in and almost immediately, Skyler and Duckworth go after the repaired knee of Thorne. Thorne was hobbled briefly but back flipped out of a suplex and tagged Miller. Miller works over both opponents for a few seconds and tags Thorne. The two hit their Thunder Valley finisher for the win.

Winner: TM-61

Shayna Baszler makes her entrance for the main event coming up after the break.

We’re back and Moon makes her entrance and we are set to go.

Match 3: Ember Moon defends against Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship

Moon’s arm was still showing the effects of the Takeover match. The announce team wondered when Baszler would go after it. Moon was also favoring the arm as she opened with a dropkick and followed just pounding Baszler on the mat. Moon continued using her legs to kick at Baszler and tried to set up for a quick Eclipse but Baszler rolled to the floor. Moon followed up with a suicide dive on Baszler sending both women to crash into the announce table. The contact caused Moon to reinjure her bad arm.

Baszler seized the opening and tried to make Moon give up. Baszler goes to work on the injured arm and shoulder trying to make give up. Moon refused to give up despite being in great pain so Baszler trapped her arm in the ringside barricade and beat on it unmercifully. Just when it looked like Moon would lose her arm, Kairi Sane came out to make the save and give Baszler the disqualification victory.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Sane speared Bazler sending her to the back before helping Moon out to close the show.