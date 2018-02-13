Gonzo Shark’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Report: Week 5

Elias & Bayley vs. Rusev & Lana

WWE Mixed Match Challenge begins with Elias and Bayley in the ring playing guitars together.

Rusev egts in the ring and starts off by singing “Lana is the best, Lana number one!” He goes to the corner and fires Lana up even more, so much that she will start the match against Bayley.

Bayley quickly gets Lana in a headlock takeover. She follows it up with a snapmare and a sliding clothesline. Lana immediately retreats back to her corner to console with her partner and she comes charging out of the corner with stunning fury to tackle Bayley and start raining down punches! She lands a nasty kick to Bayley’s face and flexes with a scream to pay homage to her partner. Bayley retreats to her corner sort of in some state of shock. She gets back up and ducks under a clothesline from Lana to land a massive body slam.

Lana rolls away from danger to ringside and grabs Elias’ guitar in a fit of rage. Rusev has to run over and stop her from jumping in the ring with the instrument!

Elias tags himself in and locks up with Rusev. The men fight the corner and break as they are locked in a test of power and will. Rusev challenges him to a test of strength and Elias kicks him in the gut before the can lock up. He pummels Rusev from corner to corner and then lands a huge jumping knee to Rusev while he’s on his back. Rusev gets back up, reverses Elias and starts whipping him back and forth between corners. He is starting to build momentum fast!

Rusev continues his control and lands about 4 huge kicks to Elias’ head just before going for The Accolade. Elias manages to reverse into a brutal fireman’s carry neckbreaker and gets the tag to Bayley. Lana quickly lands a huge faceplant slam on Bayley and starts choking her on the ropes. She is running and driving knees into Bayley’s back while she’s slumped over the middle rope!

Lana is grinding down Bayley with a neck crank submission and she manages to break out and hit Lana with a swarm of strikes. Bayley puts her up on the top rope and goes for the Bayley to Belly suplex, but Lana reverses by pulling Bayley’s leg out and smashes her face into the top turnbuckle. She immediately capitalizes and gets into a pinning position to hold Bayley down for the 1-2-3 pinfall win!

Lana is so happy she is almost in tears and Rusev is completely elated. Renee Young asks them how they feel about the win and Rusev just screams that he told everybody that “Lana is number one!” Lana is beside herself as this is her first win ever!

Next week, Apollo Crews & Nia Jax take on WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode & WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

