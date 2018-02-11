WHAT HAPPENED @CZW NINETEEN ANNIVERSARY
CZW Nineteen Anniversary 2018.02.10
Colossal Sports Complex
Voorhees, NJ
By Shin-Blade
Twitter & Instagram: @shinsationalone
1- Brandon Kirk def “Bad Boy” Joey Janela in a No Disqualification Match
2- Six Man Scramble
Dan Barry def Ace Austin, Tyler Murphy, Johnny Silver, Alexander James & Alex Reynolds
3- CZW Wired Championship
Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) def Alex Colon via submission
4- Ultraviolet Dog Collar Match
Ace Romero def Greg Excellent (w/Chrissy Rivera)
5- Anthony Gangone def Joe Gacy in a “Relaxed Rules” match
6- CZW Rumble
Maxwell Jacob Friedman won last eliminating Penelope Ford
7- CZW Tag Team Championship
The Rep def local competitors in a unscheduled match
8- Ricky Shane Page, Rey Fenix & Penta el Zero M def oVe & Sami Callihan
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: Combat Zone Wrestling, CZW.