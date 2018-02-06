Jermaine Royster Reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri and the road to WWE Fastlane gets underway tonight as “Best Friends” Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn will face each other with the winner getting a shot the WWE Championship. Liv Morgan will face Smackdown Live Womens Champion Charlotte Flair as well as Bobby Roode defending his United States Championship against Rusev. Shane Mcmahon is already in the ring and he welcomes everyone to the show.

Shane says he isnt a fan of the main event tonight because either Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens will get a shot at the WWE Championship. Shane then brings out the Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan, Shane then talks about how Smackdown Live is still the land of oppertunity but he doesnt think Daniel Bryan is listening. Shane says Owens & Zayn are the only two men getting the title oppertunities, Bryan comes back by saying because of the referees is why we have the main event tonight. Bryan tells Shane that he thinks he deserves a raise for his booking, Shane says he doesnt mind seeing Owens or Zayn taking punishment. Shane again asks Daniel Bryan why Owens & Zayn continue to get title shots, Shane then says the “Yep” movement is a cheap immitation of the “Yes” movement. Shane says he knows that Bryan has a soft spot for Owens & Zayn and is living life through them because Bryan wishes he could get back in the ring. WWE Champion AJ Styles then comes to the ring to a big ovation, Styles says he has been through everything defending the WWE Championship. Styles says the one thing he cant stand is the obsession over Owens & Zayn from both Shane & Daniel Bryan. Styles says he doesnt care who wins because he can control his own destiny and he will go onto WrestleMania as the WWE Champion.

Womens Division

Singles Match

Liv Morgan(Riott Squad) vs Charlotte Flair(c)

Morgan charges at Flair but Charlotte rams her into the corner then follows with boots in the corner. Flair brings the fight to the outside but scare off Riott Squad before throwing Liv back inside. Morgan would get in control using a chin lock then a snap neck breaker on the ropes, Morgan then kicks at Charlotte in the corner but Charlotte comes back with a series of chops. Charlotte hits the suplex then scores with the bog boot dropping Morgan, Flair climbs the ropes but she misses the Moonsault. Morgan capitalizes with a stomp to the back of Charlotte for a two count, Live then goes to working the neck of Flair. After a Morgan rollup we see Charlotte hit a neck breaker then a spear, Ruby Riot & Sarah Logan then interfere but they get sent to the back. Charlotte then connects with Morgan again but this time goes with the Figure Eight and Morgan taps out.

Your Winner: Charlotte Flair(c)

Singles Match

United States Championship

Rusev w/Aiden English vs “Glorious” Bobby Roode(c)

Both men circle the ring then lockup with Rusev forcing Roode into the corner but Bobby gets away. Both men trade holds on the mat with a quick cover by Rusev then Rusev slaps on a head lock. Rusev scores with a shoulder tackle off the ropes, when Smackdown resumes we see Roode in control and he hits the Blockbuster for a two count. Roode then tries a high cross body but Rusev counters with a fall away slam. Rusev then blasts away with kicks to Roode who is trying to get to his feet, Rusev then scores with a suplex for a two count. Rusev goes back to the headlock wearing down Roode but Bobby would get in a few shots breaking the hold then hittina few clotheslines. Roode hits a neck breaker then goes to the top rope and hits the diving clothesline, Aiden English then distracts Roode as Rusev scores with a super kick for a two count. Both men then trade shots but Rusev hits a knee lift then counters the Glorious DDT but Roode comes back with a big Spine buster for another two count. Rusev tries a quick rollup then scores with the Machka Kick and Roode is down, Rusev then goes for The Accolade but Roode counters with a roll up for a two count. Roode then counters The Accolade again and this time hits the Glorious DDT and gets the three count.

Your Winner: Bobby Roode

After the match while Bobby Roode is celebrating we see Randy Orton hit the ring and quickly score with an RKO to Roode then two more to Aiden English & Rusev.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Singles Match

Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens

*Winner gets a WWE Title oppertunity*

Both men lock up forcing a break on the ropes then another tie which Owens wins with a go behind then goes with a head lock forcing Zayn to the ropes. Owens then blasts Sami with a shoulder block but then Sami uses his speed and takes down Owens with an arm drag. After another tie up we see Owens hitting a back elbow but Zayn takes down Owens sending him to the outside, Owens comes back in and Zayn hits a Lou Thesz press then throws Owens to the outside. When Smackdown Live resumes we see Owens attacking Zayn in the corner with chops but Zayn comes right back with right hands then both men trade big boots before hitting the mat. Owens comes back with more chops and kicks then a step up enziguiri followed by a neck breaker for a two count. Sami Zayn then blocks the cannonball and scores with a tornado DDT for a two count, Sami then gets in a few shots in the corner then puts Owens on the top rope. Zayn tries a super plex but Owens knocks him off then tries senton but Sami gets out of the way, both men then hit the floor but Sami runs and scores with the diving turn buckle DDT on the outside. Sami then tries the Helluva Kick but runs into a Super kick from Owens, Kevin then hits the Frog Splash from the top for a two count. Both men trade shots again and Sami hits the Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count after blocking the Pop up Powerbomb. Kevin Owens rolls out of the ring to avoid Zayn, Sami then talks trash to AJ Styles who is on commentary. Styles heard all he could then he attacks Zayn causing a Disqualification, Styles takes out both men then screams that all he wanted was a challenger.

Your Winner: Sami Zayn (DQ)

After the match Daniel Bryan comes to the ramp and he announces that because of AJ Styles’ interference, we will now have a Triple Threat Match at Fastlane for the WWE Championship.