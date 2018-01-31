(Waynesboro, VA): Awesome Wrestling Entertainments Night of the 4 Horsemen event on Saturday February 24, 2018 at the Waynesboro High School Gym in Waynesboro Virginia is officially SOLD OUT. The entire event sold out 4 weeks in advance with no local advertising. The event was advertised via social media thru Facebook and the official AWE website. This would be the first time a independent event has sold 1500 tickets in advance without the support of any local advertising such as posters, signs or radio.

AWE would like to thank all the fans for purchasing tickets for this event. Fans from 14 States and 2 Foreign Countries will gather in Waynesboro on February 24 for this historic event! The event features a historic one night reunion of the 4 HORSEMEN that includes RIC FLAIR, ARN ANDERSON, TULLY BLANCHARD, and LEX LUGER. The weekend also includes 2 Sold Out rare wrestling seminars by ARN ANDERSON.

There will be a limited amount of General Admission Tickets released and put on sale the day of the event after all production equipment is set up and we determine how much extra room we have remaining. We are guessing around 75 extra seats.

Appearing Live: RIC FLAIR, ARN ANDERSON, TULLY BLANCHARD, LEX LUGER, ROCK N ROLL EXPRESS, RUSSIANS, SIMON GOTCH, TEDDY LONG, ROAD WARRIOR ANIMAL, BARBARIAN, ERIK WATTS, NIKITA KOLOFF, THE UGLY DUCKLINGS, TRACY SMOTHERS, BILL APTER, CW ANDERSON, SHORT SLEEVE SAMPSON, PRINCE AKEEM, and many more!!!!!