RUSEV vs. Finn Balor … Rhyno in … Baron Corbin in … Rhyno out by Corbin … Balor eliminates Corbin … (Finn & Rusev injured by Corbin and Heath Slater next in attacked before he got to the ring by Corbin) … Elias in walks to the ring playing guitar … He is he only one in the ring playing a song … Cien Almas in … Bray Wyatt in and attacks Slater on the floor … Baylor back in … Big E puts a pancake in Slater’s mouth and enters the ring … Ty Dilllinger is next (he is being beaten up backstage by Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn) so Dillinger didn’t get to the ring Zayn has inserted himself in as #10 … Sheamus in and tosses Slater in who closelines Sheamus over the rope … Wyatt tosses Slater out … Xavier Woods is next … Apollo Crews in next … Shinskue Nakamura in next …Zayn eliminates Zayn … Cesaro in next … Kofi in … Crews out by Cesaro … Jinder Mahal next … Woods eliminated by Jinder … Big E. out by Mahal … Seth Rollins in …Cesaro out by Rollins … Jinder by Kofi .. Kofi out by Almas … Matt Hardy in … Rusev out by Wyatt & Hardy … Hardy & Wyatt elimate each other … John Cena in … Elias out by Cena … Hurricane Helms in … Helms ousted by Cena … Aiden English next … Adam Cole next … Finn eliminates English … Randy Orton next … Orton toses out Almas … Titus O’ Neil next … Miz next … Rey Mysterio next … Cole out by Mysterio … Roman Reigns in … Titus out by Roman … Miz out by Rollins & Reigns … Reigns eliminates Rollins … Goldust in … ZIGGLER last man in!

Goldust out by Ziggler … Ziggler out by Finn …

SIX LEFT .. CENA…REY…FINN…ORTON…NAKAMURA…REIGNS.

Reigns eliminates Orton … Finn ousts Mysterio … Balor out by Cena … Cena out by Nakamura …

NAKAMURA WINS!!!!!