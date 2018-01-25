The Return of the golden boy Jerry Grey show will be followed by the Orlando Legends Lunch hosted by Brain Blair & Alex Pourteau at the Millers Ale House in Winter Park Florida at 1pm! Honorees will be Tyree Pride, Kendo Nagasaki and Brick House Brown!

This is a benefit show to help raise money for Jerry who is going through stage four cancer! Don’t miss Bugsy McGraw, Rocky Johnson, Brian Blair, Tyree Pride, Frankie Lancaster and so much more! Event will be located at Pro Wrestling 2.0

Training Center at 1468 N. Goldenrod rd. #225 Orlando Florida at 7pm corner of Goldenrod and Colonial Drive! VIP $50 General $30 save $5 off the door prices online now at Eventbrite.com