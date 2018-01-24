Gonzo Shark’s Mixed Match Challenge Report

Week 2 : The Miz & Asuka vs. Big E & Carmella

The second week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge starts off with Carmella and The New Day making their entrances together. We cut to a short backstage promo video of these superstars. Of course, Big E and Carmella enjoy some pancakes in the ring while they wait for their opponents.

Next, Asuka makes her entrance with the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz. We also see a short promo video from this team, as well. Next, they show a short video of Raw GM, Kurt Angle, and Smackdown GM, Daniel Bryan, thanking the fans for watching.

Big E and The Miz start the match off. Big E toys with the champ for a minute before locking him into an abdominal stretch, accompanied by some slaps to The Miz’s ribcage. After a staredown the women are tagged in. Carmella is hesitant to get into the ring with Asuka. Big E hands a giant foam “L” to Carmella so she can give Asuka her first “loss”. The Empress of Tomorrow makes a joke out of it as if she’s happy to receive the foam letter but quickly destroys it. This forces Carmella to make the tag to Big E. The Miz gains control quickly with some fast boots, but Big E reverses with a huge belly-to-belly suplex. Big E goes for the “Big Ending” but Miz reverses it into a DDT. The women enter the ring and Team Miz manages to deliver a series of hard kicks to their opponent’s chests. Big E tries to reverse but eventually eats another kick to his cranium, however he does manage to kick out of Miz’s pin attempt. The Miz works a headlock in the middle of the ring and then follows that with a series of neckbreakers on his adversary. He is putting the boots to the downed Big E and systematically wearing the big man down. The IC champ misses a clothesline in the corner and Asuka tags herself in. She quickly starts landing a barrage of strikes on Carmella, but the Princess of Staten Island gains the upper hand with a vicious kick to Asuka’s head. She is in complete control until Asuka lands another lethal combination of punches and knees. Carmella quickly finds herself trapped in an armbar and is forced to tap out! The Miz and Asuka celebrate in the ring.

The Miz and Asuka defeat Big E and Carmella via submission.

We see a promo for each of next week’s teams – Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch.