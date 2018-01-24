WWE Finally Welcomes Women In The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event is one of the most eagerly anticipated WWE events. It kicks off the “Road to Wrestlemania” It will take place at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 28th; and it will once again see both the Raw and SmackDown brands compete in the same ring in a last man standing (over the top rope eliminations Rumble). It will be the thirty first Royal Rumble to take place but this year there’s going to be a first. There’s going to be a women’s Royal Rumble as well.

The women’s Royal Rumble, very much like the that of the men’s, will see 30 entrants go head to head; with the last woman standing earning herself a title shot at WrestleMania 34, professional wrestling’s biggest event of the year, for her current brand. If a free agent enters, which is very likely, and they win, they would be able to choose whether they would like to compete for the Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The announcement that a women’s Royal Rumble would take place at the event on the 28th of January was made by the commissioner of Raw, Stephanie McMahon and it will certainly have a huge reputation to live up too as well. Over the last 30 years there have been some classic Royal Rumbles which have seen the likes of Triple H, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena and The Undertaker all come out as winners. The aim is to eject opponents over the top rope to eliminate them from the mayhem in the ring.

As things stand there are only currently 22 female professional wrestlers spread between the Raw and SmackDown brands. With the Royal Rumble requiring 30 entrants, it’s highly likely that free agents will be included as well as possible former female wrestlers such as Trish Stratus and there has also been a suggestion that UFC’s Ronda Rousey will be competing. A return to action for a former fans favourite such as Trish Stratus would go down well with the fans and certainly add more interest around the women’s Royal Rumble itself.

So far 18 female participants have been declared, with 9 from each brand. These include the likes of Naomi, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina, Lana, Liv Morgan, Sarah Morgan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke. Paige announced on New Year’s Day that she would also be one of the women taking part in the event but she had to withdraw after sustaining a neck injury.

Asuka is being tipped as the likely winner so far by many but people are still expecting Ronda Rousey to be involved. If Rousey does enter the ring, she would surely be one of the favourites to win but the likes of Becky Lynch and Nia Jax are likely to have a say in proceedings too. Fans can keep track of all the latest betting and news at the home of online betting: betting.com; a site that is renowned for their sports betting coverage and commentary.

The women’s participation in this exciting event has been long over-due, and should greatly enhance the entire event; in terms of excitement, drama and appeal. In fact, it will be no surprise if the fans want a Women’s Royal Rumble match every year it could become a permanent fixture.