Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

** Watch! Create! Share! Add your LIVE stream or flyer to Wrestling on Facebook LIVE at facebook.com/groups/WatchLiveWrestling

** Send events you would like added to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com , Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper

Wed, Jan 17 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jan 17 – Genesis Pro Wrestling – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD, Orlando, FL - facebook.com/ThrowbackChampionshipWrestling

Wed, Jan 17 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 17 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jan 17 – International Pro Wrestling UK – Unit Nine, 9 Bridgeturn Ave, Milton Keynes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Thu, Jan 18 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jan 18 – CWE – La Salle Credit Union Complex (Corner of Provincial Road 247E and Hwy 330), La Salle, Manitoba – M&G 6 pm, Event 7 pm - facebook.com/wildsidewrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – Real Canadian Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion 1, 116 7 Ave SE, Calgary, AB – 7 pm - facebook.com/groups/realcanadianwrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91, 761 Station Ave, Langford Station, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – Venue Wrestling Entertainment – Hidalgo Society INC., 410 S Cesar Chavez ST, Brawley, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/VWEzone

Fri, Jan 19 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – Pro Wrestling Freedom – The Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PWFofficialpro

Fri, Jan 19 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Jan 19 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – Limitless Wrestling – 120 Stroudwater Ave, Westbrook, ME – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/LimitlessWrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – Steel Domain Wrestling – American Legion Auditorium, 6501 Portland Ave, Richfield, MN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/steeldomainwrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – National Wrasslin’ League – O’Fallon Elks Lodge, 1163 Tom Ginnever Ave, O’Fallon, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWLKC

Fri, Jan 19 – MWA Pro Wrestling – Malone Center, Lincoln, NE – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MWAMIdwest

Fri, Jan 19 – World of Hurt – Whitehall Athletic Club, 62 Poultney ST, Whitehall, NY – 7 pm

Fri, Jan 19 – Midget Wrestling Entertainment – Riverview Raw Bar, 10012 Moores Chapel Loop, Charlotte, NC- 10 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestlingentertainment

Fri, Jan 19 – Smash Wrestling – The Station Music Hall, 505 Campbell ST, Sarnia, ON – 6 pm

Fri, Jan 19 – Superkick’d – The Great Hall’s Longboat HAll, 1087 Queen ST W, Toronto, ON – 8 pm

Fri, Jan 19 – Five Star Wrestling – Days Inn Club, 139 PIttsburgh RD, Butler, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/FSW2010

Fri, Jan 19 – High Impact Wrestling – Hungarian Cultural and Sports Club, 1925 McAra ST, Regina, Saskatchewan – 8 pm - facebook.com/wildsidewrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – Vive Church, 2630 Clemson RD, Columbua, SC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – Chattanooga Pro – 2508 Glass ST, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ChattanoogaPRO

Fri, Jan 19 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jan 19 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Cowboy Troy’s Bar and Dance Saloon, Knoxville, TN – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – Sabotage Wrestling – Come and Take It Live, 2015 E Riverside DR, Bldg 4, Austin, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/sabotagewomen

Fri, Jan 19 – British Wrestling Revolution – Lucarlys, Wilton RD, DN26 4AW Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/BritishWrestlingRevolution

Fri, Jan 19 – Discovery Wrestling – The Jam House Edinburgh, 5 Queen ST, EH2 1JE Edinburgh, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – Megaslam – Majestic Theatre Retford, Coronation Street, DN22 6DX East Retford, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Fri, Jan 19 – ACW Wisconsin – Oshkosh Masonic Center, 204 Washington Ave, Oshkosh, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/acwwisconsin

Fri, Jan 19 – Legacy Pro Wrestling – American Serb Hall, 5101 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/legacyprowi

Fri, Jan 19 – National Federation of Wrestling – The Mill Events, LLC, 646 Banks ST, Chetek, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Rocket City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Championship Wrestling from Arizona/Phoenix Wrestling – The World Famous Nile Theater, 105 W Main ST, Mesa, AZ – 6 pm - facebook.com/CWFAZT

Sat, Jan 20 – Flemish Wrestling Force – Cultuurcentrum de Werft – Geel, Werft 32, 2440 Geel, Belgium – 7 pm - facebook.com/flemishwrestlingforce

Sat, Jan 20 – Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – The Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville ST, Vancouver, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/EliteCanadianChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Departure Bay Activity Centre, 1415 Wingrove ST, Nanaimo, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Rival Pro Wrestling – Characters Pomona, 276 E 1st ST, Pomona, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/RivalProWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – Mire Mesa High School, Mira Mesa, CA – 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Jan 20 – ECWA – Ashbury United Methodist Church, New Castle, DE – 6 pm

Sat, Jan 20 – Fight The World – Tampa PAL, 1924 W Diana ST, Tampa, FL – M&G 6:30 pm – FTWWrestling.com

Sat, Jan 20 – Full Throttle Pro Wrestling – City of Seminole Recreation Department, 9100 113th ST N, Seminole, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – United States Wrestling Alliance – Maxwell Snyder Armory, 9900 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/USWAJax

Sat, Jan 20 – Uproar Pro Wrestling – 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd ST S, St. Petersburg, FL – 3 pm - facebook.com/uproarprowrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 20 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Jan 20 – AAW – Berwyn Eagles 2125, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – 7:30 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Jan 20 – Chicago Style Wrestling – Edison Park Inn, 6715 N Olmsted Ave, Chicago, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ChicagoStyleWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – 1401 N 8th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Jan 20 – POWW Entertainment – Thornwood – TWood Restaurant Lounge, 1051 N Wood Dale RD, Wood Dale, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/POWWEntertainment

Sat, Jan 20 – Northern Lights Wrestling – Godley Park District, 500 S Kankakee ST, Godley, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernLightsWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Zero1 USA – Orwig Event Center, 7642 Grain Bin RD, Toulon, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Jan 20 – EHF – Century Center, 120 S Saint Joseph ST, South Bend, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EHFEntertainment

Sat, Jan 20 – Funktified – White Diamond Limousine Service, 2744 W Old RD 30, Warsaw, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/FWFWrestlingIN

Sat, Jan 20 – Grindhouse Pro Wrestling – The Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/GrindhouseProWrestlingAcademy

Sat, Jan 20 – New Era Wrestling – Shelbyville Boys and Girls Club, 71-0 S Miller ST, Shelbyville, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewEraWrestling46176

Sat, Jan 20 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jan 20 – Impact Pro Wrestling – Forte’, 615 3rd ST, Des Moines, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – SCW – The Col Ballroom, 1012 W 4th ST, Davenport, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Jan 20 – Clash Wrestling – Taylortown Trade Center, 22525 Ecorse RD, Taylor, MI - facebook.com/clashprowrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Price of Glory – Coach Eby Youth and Family Center, 89 W Chicago ST, Coldwater, MI – 5 pm - facebook.com/POGwrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – American Wrestling Federation – Elk River High School, 900 School ST NW, Elk River, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Jan 20 – Minnesota Independent Wrestling – Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, 290 Lake DR E, Chnhassen, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/miwprowrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Jan 20 – Magnum Pro – The Side Room, 7300 Q ST, Ralston, NE – 6 pm - facebook.com/MAGNUMWRESTLING

Sat, Jan 20 – Pro Wrestling Magic – Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingMagic

Sat, Jan 20 – Superstars of Wrestling Federation – Victorian Hall, 775 Washington RD, Parlin, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Jan 20 – UWA Elite – Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 90 Leonardine Ave, South River, NJ – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/UWAElite

Sat, Jan 20 – WrestlePro – Nassau Community College, P Building, Garden City, NJ – M&G 6 pm, Event 8 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Sat, Jan 20 – Empire State – St. Johnsburg Fire Hall, 7165 Ward RD, North Tonawanda, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/ESWwrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling – Veterans Memorial Park, 691 W Lebanon ST, Mt. Airy, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/aiwfmidatlantic

Sat, Jan 20 – Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling – Hopewell High School, Huntersville, NC – 8 pm - midatlanticwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 20 – Midget Wrestling Entertainment – The Men’s Club of Raleigh, 3210 Yonkers RD, Raleigh, NC – 10 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jan 20 – Modern Vintage Wrestling – Positive Attitude Youth Center, Burlington, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ModernVintageWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Unholy Warfare – Wentworth National Guard Armory, 292 N Highway 65, Reidsville, NC – 7 pm

Sat, Jan 20 – Zone Sports – Mountain View Rec Center, 645 1st ST, Morganton, NC – 7 pm – ZoneSportsAthletics.net

Sat, Jan 20 – League of Extraordinary Wrestlers – South Akron Knights of Columbus Council #3410, 2055 Glenmount Ave, Akron, OH – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/4LEWsers

Sat, Jan 20 – New Era of Wrestling – 1900 Carlton RD, Parma, OH – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/New-Era-of-Wrestling-961684343881585/

Sat, Jan 20 – Wrestling for a Cause – Owasso Sertoma Club, 405 W 2nd Ave, Owasso, OK – 5 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Jan 20 – Barrie Wrestling – 49 Ferris LN, Barrie, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/BarrieWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Battle Arts Wrestling – 4880 Tomken RD, Mississauga, ON – 7 pm – BattleArtsWrestling.com

Sat, Jan 20 – Capital City Championship Combat – Vanier Columbus Club, 260 McArthur Ave, Ottawa, ON – 7:30 pm - c4wrestling.com

Sat, Jan 20 – Pro Wrestling Ontario – Burlington Lion’s Club 471 Pearl ST, Burlington, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingontario

Sat, Jan 20 – Pure Wrestling Association – Alpine Club of Kitchener, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – International Wrestling Cartel – Shannock Valley Youth Center, 209 Cowanshannock Ave, Rural Valley, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/iwcwrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Jan 20 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Sat, Jan 20 – High Impact Wrestling – Eastview Community Centre, 615 6th Ave, Regina, Saskatchewan – 7 pm - facebook.com/wildsidewrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – WrestleZone – Best Western Summerhill Hotel and Suites Aberdeen, 20 Summerhill CT, Lang Stracht, AB15 6TW Aberdeen, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/wrestlezonescotland

Sat, Jan 20 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Mid-South Elite Wrestling – 4955 Cottonwood RD, Memphis, TN – 2 pm - facebook.com/MidsouthEliteProWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jan 20 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jan 20 – Southern Pride Championship Wreastling – SPCW Sportatorium, 157 Myers LN, Lafollete, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/SPCWLafollette

Sat, Jan 20 – Branded Outlaw Wrestling – 13920 N 1-35, Live Oak, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Branded-Outlaw-Wrestling-1787565808147942

Sat, Jan 20 – Hurricane Pro – Jefferson Theatre, 345 Fannin ST, Beaumont, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/hurricane.pro

Sat, Jan 20 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution- Gas Monkey Live, 10110 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Jan 20 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Squared Circle Pro Wrestling – Jake’s Sports Cafe and Backroom, 5025 50th ST, Suite A, Lubbock, TX – 6 pm

Sat, Jan 20 – Victory Pro Wrestling – Corpus Christi Events Center, 3126 Holly RD, Corpus Christi, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/officialvpw

Sat, Jan 20 – 4 Front Wrestling – Swindon Meca, Regent Circus, SN1 1PR Swindon, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jan 20 – Entertainment Wrestling Association – High Wycombe Judo Centre, Barry Close, HP12 4UE High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/entertainmentwrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Good Wrestling – The Craufurd Arms, 59 Stratford RD, MK12 5LT Milton Keynes, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Goodwrestlinguk

Sat, Jan 20 – HOPE – Shirebrook Welfare, Central DR, NG20 8BA Shirebrook, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – International Wrestling League – Britannia Village Hall, 65 Evelyn RD, E16 1TU London, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/InternationalWrestlingLeague

Sat, Jan 20 – LDN – Selsdon Hall, 132 Addington RD, CR2 8LA South Croydon, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 20 – Medusa Pro – The Bread Shed Manchester, Grosvenor ST, Manchester, M1 7HL Manchester, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/MedusaPro-445673852555500

Sat, Jan 20 – Megaslam – Melbourne Assembly Rooms, High ST, DE73 8GF Melbourne, Derby, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Megaslam – Driffield Leisure Centre, Bridington RD, Driffield, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – North Wrestling- Riverside Newcastle, Neptune House, 1 The Close, NE1 3RQ Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/NORTHWrestlingNCL

Sat, Jan 20 – True Grit Wrestling – Fibbers, 3-5 Toft Green, YO1 6JT York, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/truegritwrestling1

Sat, Jan 20 – Welsh Wrestling – Blackwood Miners’ Institute, High ST, NP12 1BB Blackwood, Caerphilly, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Jan 20 – Brew City Wrestling – 1337 S 100th ST, Milwaukee, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, Jan 20 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Two Rivers Community House, 1702 W Park ST, Two Rivers, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Jan 21 – Pure Wrestling Association – Pro Wrestling Academy, 911 13th Ave, Campbell River, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sun, Jan 21 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – Hilton Inn Conference Center, 12603 Mariposa RD, Victorville, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/AOWrestling

Sun, Jan 21 – Supreme Pro Wrestling – 6200 McMahon DR, Sacramento, CA – 5 pm - facebook.com/supremeprowrestling

Sun, Jan 21 – 1FW – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 6 pm

Sun, Jan 21 – Galli Lucha – 270 W North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/gallilucha

Sun, Jan 21 – Lucha Libre Total – Eagles Club, 6309 W 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – 5 pm

Sun, Jan 21 – Pro Wrestling Takeover – Spire 29 on the Square, 29 School ST, Gorham, ME – 3 pm - facebook.com/realPWT

Sun, Jan 21 – Grassroots Pro Wrestling – CrossFit Eden, 612 Henry ST, Eden, NC – 2 pm - facebook.com/GrassrootsProWrestling

Sun, Jan 21 – Real Action Pro Wrestling – Highland Center, 14 Highland Ave, Struthers, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/RealActionProWrestling

Sun, Jan 21 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Old Farmers Market Antique Mall, 311 S Klein Ave, Oklahoma City, OK – 3 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Sun, Jan 21 – Alpha-1 – 222 Queenstown RD, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm - alpha-1wrestling.com

Sun, Jan 21 – Destiny – Battle Arts Academy, 4880 Tomken RD, Mississauga, ON – 7:30 pm – DestinyWorldWrestling.com

Sun, Jan 21 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Jan 21 – Stellar Pro – American Legion Post 34, 1388 Arcadia RD, Lancaster, PA – 2 pm - facebook.com/StellarPro717

Sun, Jan 21 – Insane Championship Wrestling – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall ST, G2 3LW Glasgow, Scotland – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Jan 21 – Attack Pro Wrestling – Trinity Centre, Trinity RD, BS2 0NW Bristol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ATTACKProWrestling

Sun, Jan 21 – LDN – The Howard Venue, 39 Egerton Ave, BR8 7LG Swanley, UK – 3:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sun, Jan 21 – Megaslam – Assembly Hall Theatre, Crescent RD, TN1 2LU Royal Tunbridge Wells, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sun, Jan 21 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Unit 9, Knightsridge Industrial Estate, EH54 9RA Livingston, West Livingston, UK – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/recklessintentwrestling

Sun, Jan 21 – Midwest All-Star Wrestling – Uncle Mike’s N Pour E Yum, 736 Rodeo DR, Hudson, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/MidwestAllStarWrestling

Mon, Jan 22 – Big League Wrestling – Westlands Yeovil, Westbourne Close, BA20 2DD Yeovil, Somerset, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/BigLeagueWrestling

Tue, Jan 23 – Pro Wrestling Freedom – The Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PWFofficialpro

Wed, Jan 24 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jan 24 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jan 24 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jan 24 – Futureshock Wrestling – Macs Gym, Morton Mill, Failsworth, M35 0BN Manchester, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Wed, Jan 24 – Midget Wrestling Entertainment – Eagles Nest Rockin Country Bar, 1723 Parkview DR, Chesapeake, VA – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestlingentertainment

Thu, Jan 25 – Wrestling For Charity – El Toro Nightclub, 2470 San Bruno Ave, San Francisco, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForCharity

Thu, Jan 25 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jan 25 – Pro Wrestling Religion – Plaza Arts Center, 1115 4th ST, Carrollton, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWReligion

Fri, Jan 26 – Pure Wrestling Association – Pro Wrestling Academy, 911 13th Ave, Campbell River, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – Midget Wrestling Entertainment – Conch Island Key West Bar and Grill, 207 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestlingentertainment

Fri, Jan 26 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD #200, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0

Fri, Jan 26 – Shine – The Orpheum, 1915 E 7th Ave, Ybor City, FL – 9 pm – WWNLive.com

Fri, Jan 26 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – Prodigy Pro Wrestling – Memphis Trading Post, 13576 Memphis Blue Lick RD, Memphia, IN – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/ProdigyProWrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Jan 26 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – Prime Time Wrestling – Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingmn

Fri, Jan 26 – Pro Wrestling Explosion – Somerdale VFW, 10 Kennedy Blvd, Somerdale, NJ – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingexplosion

Fri, Jan 26 – House of Hardcore – 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson ST, Philadelphia, PA – 8 pm

Fri, Jan 26 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jan 26 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – Battle Pro Wrestling – Livesey Hall War Memorial, 225 Perry Hill, SE6 4HD London, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/BattleProW

Fri, Jan 26 – Falling Starr Wrestling – Dereham Memorial Hall, 61 Norwich ST, NR18 1AD Dereham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – Grand Pro Wrestling – The Rose Club, Atherton RD, WN2 3EU Wigan, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandprowrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – House of Pain – Cotgrave Club, Woodview, Cotgrave, NG12 3PJ Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – LDN – Lewes Town Hall, High ST, BN7 2QS Lewes, UK – 7:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Jan 26 – Main Event Wrestling – Innisfree Sports and Social Club, Chesters Ave, Longbenton, NE12 8TY Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/mewuk

Fri, Jan 26 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Pegswood Social Club, Front ST, NE61 6 Morpeth, Northumberland, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – Megaslam – ColneMuni, Albert RD, BB8 0AE Coine, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – Target Wrestling – The Solway Hall Whitehaven, Lowther ST, CA28 7SH Whitehaven, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Fri, Jan 26 – Welsh Wrestling – Llantwit Fardre Leisure Centre, Llantwit Fardre, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – All Star Wrestling, Inc. – ?, Surrey, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Sat, Jan 27 – Alternative Wrestling Show – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 12 and 7:30 pm - facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS

Sat, Jan 27 – Gold Rush Pro Wrestling – Ingrid B. Lacy School, 1427 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/GoldRushProWrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Orange County Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 716, 3252 Florista ST, Los Alamitos, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/Orangecountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Underground Empire Wrestling – Elks Lodge #794, 212 S Elks Lane, Santa Ana, CA – 5 pm - facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – Joseph Melillo Middle School, 67 Hudson ST, East Haven, CT – 7 pm - facebook.com/PAPWOfficial

Sat, Jan 27 – Capital Wrestling Alliance “Raven Black Tournament” – Frankford Volunteer Fire Department, 7 Main ST, Frankford, DE – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/CWADelaware

Sat, Jan 27 – Midget Wrestling Entertainment – Conch Island Key West Bar and Grill, 207 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jan 27 – Ignite Wrestling – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD, Orlando, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/IGNITEWrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – REAL Pro Wrestling – Martial Arts Fitness Academy of Ave Maria, 5330 Ave Maria Blvd, Ave Maria, FL – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Sat, Jan 27 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Southern Violence And Wrestling – Fuzions Bar and Grill, 806 N Broad ST, Monroe, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/southernviolenceandwrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – United Championship Wrestling – Fellowship Baptist Church, 670 E Robinson Ave, Grovetown, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/UCWHQ

Sat, Jan 27 – Wrestle Club – Special Olympics Idaho, 199 E 52nd ST, Garden City, ID – 2 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sat, Jan 27 – Berwyn Championship Wrestling – ?, Chicago, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/getisc

Sat, Jan 27 – Kaiju Attack Wrestling – Wire, 6815 W Roosevelt RD, Berwyn, IL – 9:30 pm - facebook.com/kaijuattackwrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Zero1 USA – Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Jan 27 – National Wrasslin’ League – Turner Recreation Commission, 831 S 55th ST, Kansas City, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWLKC

Sat, Jan 27 – Pro Wrestling 225 – City of Plaquemine Activity Center, Terrebone ST, Plaquemine, LA – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling225

Sat, Jan 27 – Imperial Wrestling Entertainment – 1800 S Loxley RD, Houghton Lake, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/imperialwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jan 27 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – American Legion, 355 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706

Sat, Jan 27 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Jan 27 – Gateway Elite Wrestling – Crocker High School, 601 N Commercial ST, Crocker, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/TheGatewayElite

Sat, Jan 27 – Pro Wrestling Showdown – Poppodium Volt, Osadingel 88, 6131 GZ Sittard, Netherlands – 7 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Showdown-402925966499937

Sat, Jan 27 – Fundraiser Wrestling (Benefit for the Midland School PTA) – Midland No. 1, 300 Rochelle Ave, Rochelle Park, NJ – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Fundraiserwrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Synergy Pro Wrestling – Manville-Hillsborough Elks BPOE 2119, 1500 Brooks Blvd, Hillsborough, NJ – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/SynergyWrestle

Sat, Jan 27 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – Papatoetoe Town Hall, 31 St. George ST, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sat, Jan 27 – America’s Most Liked – Benton Conventon Center, 301 W 5th ST, Winston-Salem, NC – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/AMLWrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Jan 27 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – Spryfield Lions Rink, Halifax, NS – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Mega Wrestling – St. John Lutheran Church, 1140 W River RD N, Elyria, OH – 6 pm

Sat, Jan 27 – United Wrestling Entertainment – Markoma Gym, 1501 Graham Ave, Tahlequah, OK – 6 pm - facebook.com/uwe09

Sat, Jan 27 – No Limits Wrestling – Christopher’s Banquet Hall, 746 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nolimitswrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – NAWA – American Legion, 401 Main ST, Lenior, NC – 4 pm - facebook.com/NAWAprowrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Back Breakers Training Center – 1008 N Washington Ave, Scranton, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/BackBreakersTrainingCenter

Sat, Jan 27 – Beyond Wrestling – Chikara Wrestle Factory, 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 1 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Marysville Lions Club, 102 Park DR, Marysville, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Classic-Championship-Wrestling-164672283545358

Sat, Jan 27 – PPW – 601 N Laurel ST, Hazleton, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PPWWrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Northern Championship Wrestling – 4 rue Principale, Coteau-Du-Lac, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Jan 27 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jan 27 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jan 27 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jan 27 – 3 Count Wrestling – The Middlesbrough Events Centre, 3 Waterloo RD, TS1 3QP Middlesbrough, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/3countwrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – 4 Front Wrestling – The Oxford Academy, Samdy Lane W, OX4 6JZ Oxford, Oxfordshire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jan 27 – Brittania Wrestling Promotions – Ffrith Beach Arena Park, LL19 7ER Prestatyn, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/britanniawrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Grapple Wrestling – Garforth Miners Welfare Hall, LS25 1AF Leeds, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/GrappleWrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – House of Pain – St. Ann’s Emmanual Church, Nottingham, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Megaslam – Fareham’s Ferneham Hall, Osborn RD, PO16 7DB Fareham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – Phoenix Wrestling Association – The Syndi Centre, Cottage Square, CV31 1PT Learnington Spa, Warwickshire, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/Phoenix-Wrestling-Association-UK-261774097200390

Sat, Jan 27 – Shield Pro Wrestling – Chuter Ede Community Association CIO, Galsworthy RD, NE34 9UG South Shields, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/Shieldprowrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – The Wrestling League – Best Western Ipswich Hotel Copdock, Old London RD, Copdock, Ipswich, Suffolk, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Sat, Jan 27 – Ultimate Pro Wrestling – Abbey Manor Community Centre, The Forum, Abbey Manor Park, BA21 3TL Yeovil, Somerset, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/UltimateProWrestling

Sat, Jan 27 – MIAW – Papa Luigi’s II, 1919 12th Ave, South Milwaukee, WI – 6:30 pm

Sun, Jan 28 – Art of Wrestling – KD-Krakov, Tesinska 600, 18100 Bohnice, Hlavni Mesto Praha, Czech Republic – 5 pm - facebook.com/artofwrestlingcz

Sun, Jan 28 – Wrestling Theology Fellowship – Union Jack Pub-Broad Ripple, 924 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/WTFWrestlingTheology

Sun, Jan 28 – Smash – London Music Hall, 185 Queens ST, London, ON – 4 pm - smash-wrestling.com

Sun, Jan 28 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Jan 28 – Chikara – The Wrestle Factory, 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 2 pm - chikarapro.com

Sun, Jan 28 – Clarksville Wrestling Federation – Tennessee Army National Guard (SSG. James Chambers), 1801 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN – 5 pm - facebook.com/clarksvilleprowrestling

Sun, Jan 28 – Renegade Wrestling Revolution – 9960 Kleckley DR, Houston, TX – 2 pm - facebook.com/RWRHOUSTON

Sun, Jan 28 – Apex – Jurys Inn, Midsummer Blvd, MK9 2HP Milton Keynes, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/APEXWrestlingUK

Sun, Jan 28 – Aspire Wrestling Alliance – University of Derby, Kedleston RD, DE22 1GB Derby, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/aspirewrestlingalliance

Sun, Jan 28 – Fight Factory – The Engine Shed, University of Lincoln, Brayford Pool, Lincoln, Lincolnshire, UK – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/FFWrestling

Sun, Jan 28 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Social Club, 1 The Straits, DY3 3AA Lower Gornal, Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Sun, Jan 28 – House of Pain – Calverton Working Men’s Club, Collyer RD, NG14 6JX Nottingham, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Jan 28 – LDN – Phoenix Theatre, 37A Beaconsfield ST, NE24 2DS Blyth, UK – 7:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sun, Jan 28 – Megaslam – Lings Forums, NN3 8 Northampton, Northamptonshire, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sun, Jan 28 – Mr. Cat’s Wrestling – Rylands Recreation Club, Gorsey Lane, WA2 7RZ Warrington, UK – 5:30 pm

Sun, Jan 28 – Insane Championship Wrestling – La Pica Lounge Carr #3, 3431 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/icwmilwaukee