TORONTO | SAN FRANCISCO – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., today announced the launch of a new channel on Twitch, the world’s leading social video service. IMPACT Wrestling’s channel (Twitch.tv/impactwrestling) will feature a 24-hour live stream and exclusive weekly programming.

The IMPACT Wrestling Channel will launch on Wednesday, Jan. 17 with a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week stream of content that leads up to the debut of Barbed Wire Massacre III on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET immediately following the weekly premiere of IMPACT! on Pop.

The IMPACT Wrestling Channel on Twitch will feature exclusive content, including monthly live events and house shows featuring top stars in professional wrestling. The channel will also feature lifestyle programming showcasing IMPACT Wrestling stars outside of the ring – from diets and workouts to relationships and travel. Twitch will also air IMPACT Wrestling’s live event at WrestleCon in New Orleans, La. on Friday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. CT. Other exclusive shows on the channel include:

Monday nights: Live Audio Wrestling (The LAW) returns with a new weekly video podcast. Produced and hosted by longtime IMPACT Wrestling announcer Jeremy Borash, The LAW will cover all of the latest news in professional wrestling and feature special guest interviews, live calls, chat interaction, contests with prizes, and much more.

Wednesday nights: Returning IMPACT Wrestling star Tyrus will host Nuff Said, as the Fox News contributor offers his unique take on professional wrestling, politics, sports and popular culture.

Thursday nights: At 8:00 p.m. ET, Josh Mathews will host Mathews’ Megacast with his irreverent second screen perspective on the flagship IMPACT! show Thursdays on Pop.

Programming for the channel will also include past and present episodes of the flagship IMPACT! show, the original weekly show Xplosion, pay-per-view events on a second window, plus over 1,000 hours of original programming showcasing classic content featuring household industry names like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Jeff Jarrett, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and many more.

“Our expansion on Twitch marks another important milestone in our digital expansion,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “The interactive content and larger-than-life personalities of IMPACT Wrestling are a perfect fit for the platform, whose passionate communities have demonstrated an increased appetite for professional wrestling and live events. As we adapt to new content consumption methods, our partnership with Twitch gives us an opportunity to interact directly with our audience, while engaging and growing our fan base across the world.”