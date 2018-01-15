CZW “Nineteen”, Anniversary Celebration, Feb 10 in NJ!

CZWrestling.com – Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) celebrates its “Nineteen”, the 19th anniversary celebration, on Saturday, February 10 at Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Ave in Voorhees, NJ at 8 pm!

CZW World Heavyweight champion Rickey Shane Page, Penta El Zero M, and Rey Fenix vs. #OI4K (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Dave Crist) in 6-Man Lucha Extreme!

In an Ultraviolent Dog Collar Match: Ace Romero and Greg Excellent w/ Chrissy Rivera continue their rivalry.

Joe Gacy seemed entranced by Anthony Gangone just before Gangone pushed him off the top of the “Cage of Death” (See it on CZWstudios.com), will this be his night for revenge?

Joey Janela vs. 2018 Best of the Best competitor Brandon Kirk.

And The Combat Zone Rumble where the winner receives a CZW World Title Shot in the future!

This and much more to be announced soon. Tickets available at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com!

