NXT Recap

Full Sail University

Orlando, Florida

Air Date: December 27th, 2017

The opening credits roll and Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show. The Street Profits make their entrance. Their opponents are waiting in the ring.

Match 1: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Monteze Ford) vs.Chris Star and Riley Apex.

Ford starts against who I believe to be Star and just leaps over him. After hitting Star with a shoulder block, he makes the tag to Dawkins. Dawkins wastes no time in getting involved. He nails Star with a back suplex and Star crawls to the corner and makes the tag. Dawkins hits Apex with a running Lariat, a Stinger splash, and a spinebuster. A tag to Ford leads to a frog splash and a three count.

Winner: The Street Profits

After the match, the Profits go up into the crowd and cut a promo on the tag team division of 2017, basically saying that 2018 is going to be the year of the Street Profits. Nigel hypes the Fatal Four-Way for later but coming up next; a women’s title defense from Ember Moon. The show heads to break.

Back from commercial, and Deville makes her entrance followed by the champion.

Match 2: NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon (Champion) vs. Sonya Deville

The match starts with some early go-behinds and take downs from both women. Deville tries to lock in an early submission but Moon blocks it. A Moon dropkick sends Deville rolling to the floor. Moon performs a cannonball dive on her as the show takes another commercial.

We return to see the ladies in the ring and Deville in control. Standing belly-to-belly suplex leadsto a two count for Deville. Deville locks in a waist-lock on the mat and tries to turn it into wheelbarrow. Moon reverses the attempt and sends Deville crashing into the turnbuckle.

A back suplex into a bridge leads to a two-count by Moon. A corner charge by Moon is cut off with a boot to the face by Deville. She goes for a pin and gets a two count. Moon comes back with a missile dropkick setting up the Eclipse and the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

Moon is successful in her first title defense but her celebration gets cut short by Kairi Sane. Sane makes her way to the stage, makes a silent challenge for the belt which gets silently accepted by Moon. All appeard to be right with the world until Shayna Baezler sneaks bebhind Sane and chokes her out. That’s one way to make an impact-full debut.

We go to a taped promo from Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain. Ellering says they had the world at their feet until Wargames and the emergence of the Undisputed Era. Ellering simply reminds them they are living on borrowed time.

The backstage interviewer finds Ember Moon and asks about her thoughts on what happened earlier. Moon says she knew she had a target on her back and is not hard to find.

The wait is over. The number one contender’s match happens next. First, video recaps show us how each man arrived in this match as the show goes to break.

We return to the graphic that, next week, is the special two-hour NXT year-in-review show. Also, in two weeks, Sanity gets its rematch against the Undisputed Era.

All four men make their entrances and we are ready to go!!

Match 3: No Disqualification Number One Contender’s match for the NXT Championship: Killian Dain vs. Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Lars Sullivan

The bell rings and all four men look at each other trying to formulate strategy. Finally, they pair off and start going after each other. Sullivan gets sent to the floor by Black. Black goes to the apron to climb the ropes but gets distracted by Sullivan. He decides to dive on Sullivan but gets caught and dealt with by Sullivan. Gargano also tries a Sullivan dive and meets the same fate as Black. Big Dain decides they can’t have all the fun and he dives on Sullivan wiping him out as we go to break.

We are back and find Sullivan and Gargano back in the ring. Sullivan pins Gargano for a two-count. Sullivan goes back to the floor and keeps Dain grounded by running him into the steps. Black attacks Sullivan and kicks him up the ramp until Sullivan just tosses him into the production area. Gargano takes his shot and gets pressed and dumped onto Black.

Next, Sullivan takes a gander at the announce table and decides he wants to turn it into kindling with the body of Gargano. A powerbomb attempt is blocked when “Johnny Wrestling” grabs the staging to save himself. Gargano nails Sullivan with a kick laying Sullivan across the announce table when Dain shows up and splashes Sullivan through the table.

Gargano and Black return to the ring and Gargano goes for the slingshot spear but gets taken out with a knee strike from Black. Black goes for a pin but only gets a two-count. Gargano comes back with a superkick and locks in the Gargano Escape. Just as it looked like Black may tap, Killian Dain makes the save with a senton splash. Dain goes for a pin on Black but Gargano makes the save. Dane next turns his attention to Gargano, hits him with a powerbomb and a running elbow. Dain tries for another pin but this time, Black saves the match. Dain went for a superplex on Black but Black slipped away and he and Gorgano worked together to do a super powerbomb on Dain.

The camera cuts back to the destroyed announce table where Sullivan is rising from the ashes. He makes his way back to the ring and goes after both Gargano and Black taking out Black. A pin attempt on Gargano is broken up by Dain. Sullivan and Dain finally have their standoff moment. They trade big shots and then big lariats before Black makes it back in the match.

Black comes in andis hitting and punching Dain and Sullivan like a man possessed. He takes out Dain and appears to have the match won when he connects with Black Mass on Sullivan. Black goes for the pin but is pulled off Sullivan at two by Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. Fish and O’Reilly pull Black to the floor but Black is ready and wipes out the tag champs. He appears poised to back to the ring when Adam Cole comes out and hits Black with a brainbuster into his knee. Gargano performs a suicide dive on Cole.

Gargano is able to toss Black into the ring then sidestep Sullivan causing him to go into the ring steps. Dain comes back to attack Gargano but Johnny is able to perform a hurricanrana and throw Dain into Sullivan. Gargano makes it back to the apron as a groggy Black stumbles around in the ring. Gargano seizes the moment and nails a slingshot DDT on Black for the win.

The winner and new number one contender: Johnny Gargano.

The announce team recaps the replays as Gargano celebrates in the ring to close the show for this week.