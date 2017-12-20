Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

** Watch! Create! Share! Add your LIVE stream or flyer to Wrestling on Facebook LIVE at facebook.com/groups/WatchLiveWrestling

** Send events you would like added to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com , Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper

Wed, Dec 20 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Dec 20 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Dec 20 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Dec 20 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Dec 21 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Dec 21 – Crash Lucha – Plaza de Toros, 6A Avenida Poniente, 30760 Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/thecrash.luchalibre

Thu, Dec 21 – Create A Pro Wrestling – 95 Engineers DR, Hicksville, NY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/createapro

Thu, Dec 21 – RSWF Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Memphis, TN – 7 pm

Thu, Dec 21 – Anarchy Pro Wrestling UK – East Yard, 11 Camden Lock NW1 8AL Dingwalls, UK – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/WeAreAnarchyPro

Fri, Dec 22 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Dec 22 – Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Wonderlane – Sycuan Casino, 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon, CA – 8 pm (21+)

Fri, Dec 22 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Dec 22 – Manor Pro Wrestling – Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL – ManorProWrestling.com

Fri, Dec 22 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Dec 22 – NCW – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm

Fri, Dec 22 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Dec 22 – Action Packed Wrestling – 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm

Fri, Dec 22 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Dec 22 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Dec 22 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Dec 22 – Hardcore Hustle Organization – Old Time Wrestling, 1041 Glassboro RD, Building C, Suite 1, Monroe Business Center, Williamstown, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg

Fri, Dec 22 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Dec 22 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Dec 22 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Dec 22 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Dec 22 – Lucha Powerhouse – Pharr West Club, 1302 W Nolana Loop, Pharr, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/luchapowerhouse

Fri, Dec 22 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Dec 22 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Dec 22 – HOPE – Forest Town Arena, Mansfield, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Dec 22 – House of Pain – Rainworth Miners Welfare F.C., Kirklington RD, NG21 0JY Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Dec 22 – Young Blood Wrestling – Retreat Day Spa/David Lloyd Health Club, Pensnett RD, Brierley Hill, Dudley, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/InYourFaceWrestling

Fri, Dec 22 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Dec 23 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Dec 23 – Finest City Wrestling – Sports Park, 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/FCWSanDiego

Sat, Dec 23 – Maverick Pro – American Legion Post 206, 227 N Avenue 55, Los Angeles, CA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/MaverickProWrestling

Sat, Dec 23 – Colorado Springs Wrestling – Playing Field Sports Bar, 3958 Academy Blvd, North Suite 112, Colorado Springs, CO – 6 pm - facebook.com/CSwrestling719

Sat, Dec 23 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Dec 23 – Anarchy Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm

Sat, Dec 23 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Im Lipperfeld 23, Oberhausen, Germany – 4 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Dec 23 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Dec 23 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Sat, Dec 23 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Dec 23 – New York Wrestling Connection – 435 Brook Ave Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm – NYWCwrestling.com

Sat, Dec 23 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Dec 23 – Keystone Championship Wrestling – Darby Recreation Center, 1022 Ridge Ave, Darby, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/kcwkeystonechampionshipwrestlingllc

Sat, Dec 23 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Dec 23 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Dec 23 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Dec 23 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Dec 23 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Dec 23 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Dec 23 – Amazing Pro Wrestling – 1414 Rosario ST, Laredo, TX – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/AmazingProWrestling

Sat, Dec 23 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Dec 23 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Dec 23 – House of Pain – Emmanuel Church, Nottingham, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Dec 23 – Apex – Grampian Corby, Patrick RD, NN18 9N Corby, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/APEXWrestlingUK

Sat, Dec 23 – DOA – Gainsborough Labour Club, 394 Landseer RD, Ipswich IP3 9LX Gainsborough, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/DoaWrestling

Sat, Dec 23 – Lucha Forever – Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham ST, M4 1LJ Manchester, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Sun, Dec 24 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Dec 24 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Mon, Dec 25 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Mon, Dec 25 – Lucha Memes – Arena Coliseo Coacalco, Allende #7, esq. Lopez Portillo, 55714 Coacalco de Berriozábal, Mexico – 3 pm - facebook.com/luchamemes

Mon, Dec 25 – Innovate Pro Wrestling – Patton-Crosswhite VFW Post 6975, 14 16th ST, Bristol, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/InnovateWrestling

Mon, Dec 25 – School of Morton – Morristown National Guard Armory, 5255 E Andrew Johnson Hwy, Russellville, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Mon, Dec 25 – PowerHouse Entertainment – ?, Madison, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/PowerHouseWI

Tue, Dec 26 – Evolution Wrestling – Wotton Hall Social Club, 138 Barnwood RD, GL43JS Gloucester, Gloucestershire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Wed, Dec 27 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Dec 27 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – Marietta Event Hall, 1033 Franklin RD, Suite 13-14, Marietta, GA – 7:35 pm

Wed, Dec 27 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Dec 27 – Pro Wrestling Phoenix – The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple ST, Omaha, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Wed, Dec 27 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Dec 27 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Dec 27 – Great Canadian Wrestling (Benefit for Simcoe Hall Settlement House) – Pop Culture Canada, 15 Harmony RD N, Oshawa, ON – 6 pm

Wed, Dec 27 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Club, Lower Gornal, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Wed, Dec 27 – Southside Wrestling – Priory Centre, Priory Lane, St. Neots, PE19 1GJ, UK – 5:15 pm - southsidewrestling.co.uk

Wed, Dec 27 – World Wide Wrestling League – Pettycur Bar Holiday Park, Burntisland RD, KY3 9Y3 Kinghorn, Fife, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/W3LWrestling

Wed, Dec 27 – Powerhouse Pro Wrestling – Turner Hall, Madison, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/PowerHouseWI

Thu, Dec 28 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Dec 28 – RSWF Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Memphis, TN – 7 pm

Thu, Dec 28 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Social Club, 1 The Straits, DY3 3AA Lower Gornal, Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Thu, Dec 28 – HCW – Wolverley SSC, Wolverley, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Thu, Dec 28 – LDN – Kings Hall, Beacon Hall, Herne Bay, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Thu, Dec 28 – NOVA Pro – Annandale Volunteer Fire Dept., 7128 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – 662 Coe Ave, Unit 2, East Haven, CT – 7 pm - facebook.com/PAPWOfficial

Fri, Dec 29 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Dec 29 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Dec 29 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – NCW – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm

Fri, Dec 29 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Dec 29 – Wrestling Theology Fellowship – Mercy Road, 2381 Pointe Pkwy, Carmel, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/WTFWrestlingTheology

Fri, Dec 29 – Mid-West Entertainment Wrestling – Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS – 6 pm - facebook.com/MidWestEntertainmentWrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Dec 29 – North Atlantic Wrestling Camp – Skips Lounge, 288 Narragansett Tri, Buxton, ME – 9 am - facebook.com/nawcamp.15

Fri, Dec 29 – MPWA – Modern Skate Event Center, 1500 N Stephenson Hwy, Royal Oak, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/MPWAWrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Dec 29 – Capitol Wrestling – 301 Garden ST, Hoboken, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/capitolwrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Pa+ulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Dec 29 – New Evolution Wrestling – C.L.B. Armoury, 82 Harvey RD, St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewEvolutionWrestlingNL

Fri, Dec 29 – Premier Wrestling Federation – Hashimoto Hall, 400 Hubert Blvd, Hubert, NC – 7:30 pm – ProWrestlingPWF.com

Fri, Dec 29 – Absolute Intense Wrestling – 1355 W 70th ST, Cleveland, OH – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Aiwrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – PowerBomb Wrestling – St. Clement’s Hall, 2990 Tremainsville RD, Toledo, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/PBWexcitement

Fri, Dec 29 – Mid South Wrestling Alliance – OKC Farmer’s Public Market, 311 S Klein Ave, Oklahoma City, OK – 3 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Dec 29 – Beyond Wrestling – Aurora Providence, 276 Westminster ST, Providence, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – North Central High, 3000 Lockhart RD, Kershaw, SC – 7 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 McDonald School RD SW, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Dec 29 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Dec 29 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Dec 29 – House of Pain – Cotgrave Club, Woodview, Cotgrave, NG12 3PJ Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – LDN – Hayes WMC, Pump Lane, Hayes, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Dec 29 – Welsh Wrestling – Victoria Hall Lampeter, Bryn RD, SA48 7EE Lampeter, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Dec 29 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Dec 29 – MIAW – Papa Luigi’s, 1919 12th Ave, South Milwaukee, WI – 6:30 pm

Sat, Dec 30 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Dec 30 – All Star Wrestling – Alice McKay, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Sat, Dec 30 – Deep South Championship Wrestling – ?, Blueridge, GA

Sat, Dec 30 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Dec 30 – AAW – 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W 115th ST, Merrionette Park, IL – 8 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Dec 30 – Berwyn Championship Wrestling – 6309 W 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/getisc

Sat, Dec 30 – Holy Havoc Championship Wrestling – 100 E Scroggin, Mt. Pulaski, IL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/HHCWWrestling

Sat, Dec 30 – Midwest Impact Pro – 300 S McLean ST, Lincoln, IL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/midwestimpact

Sat, Dec 30 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Dec 30 – SmashMouth Pro Wrestling – Inman’s Bowling and Recreation Center, 2301 Evans Ave, Valpraiso, IN – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/spw219

Sat, Dec 30 – IWS – Via A. Bona 33, Caselle, Torinese, Italy – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/IwsWrestlingSuperstars

Sat, Dec 30 – Truly Independent Wrestling – TIW Arena (Berkshire Mall), Lanesborough, MA – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/TrulyIndependentWrestling

Sat, Dec 30 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Dec 30 – Xcite – American Legion Post 80, 76 Main ST, Binghamton, NY – VIP 4 pm, Event 7 pm

Sat, Dec 30 – AIWF Mid-Atlantic – 691 W Lebanon ST, Mt. Airy, NC – 7:30 pm

Sat, Dec 30 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Dec 30 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Dec 30 – Main Event World League – 310 W Texas Ave, Sebring, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/MEWLWRESTLING

Sat, Dec 30 – Atomic Championship Wrestling – Reverb, 1402 N 9th ST, Reading, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Atomic-Championship-Wrestling-647683885273934

Sat, Dec 30 – Rhode Island Championship Wrestling – The Chop Shop Part 2, 223 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 6 pm - facebook.com/RhodeIslandChampionshipWrestling1

Sat, Dec 30 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Dec 30 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Dec 30 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Dec 30 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Dec 30 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Dec 30 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Dec 30 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Dec 30 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Dec 30 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – Cypress VFW Post 8905, 21902 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX – 7:30 pm - taswwrestling.com

Sat, Dec 30 – House of Pain Wrestling – Beeston Youth and Community Centre, West End Beeston, NG9 1GL Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Dec 30 – Sacrifice Pro Wrestling – Cedards Upper School, Mentmore RD, Leighton Buzzard, UK – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/SacrificePro

Sat, Dec 30 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – The Priory Centre, Priory Lane, PE19 1 St. Neots, UK – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Sat, Dec 30 – Welsh Wrestling – Victoria Hall Lampeter, Bryn RD, SA48 7EE Lampeter, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Dec 30 – Epic Pro Wrestling – Redwood Recreation, 3060 S Lester ST, West Valley City, UT – 6 pm - facebook.com/Epicprowrestling

Sat, Dec 30 – Project 42 – El Corazon, 109 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA – 9 pm - facebook.com/OMGPROJECT42/

Sat, Dec 30 – Off the Chains Wrestling – 6835 Valley RD, Berkeley Springs, WV - facebook.com/OTCW10

Sun, Dec 31 – Wrestle Club – Idaho Sate Capitol, 601 W Jefferson ST, Boise, ID – 3 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sun, Dec 31 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Dec 31 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Dec 31 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jan 3 – Welsh Wrestling – De Valence Pavilion, Upper Frog ST, SA70 7 Tenby, Pembrokeshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Thu, Jan 4 – Venom $8 Championship Wrestling – The Eclectic Warehouse, 45 Main ST, Eclectic, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/VenomChampionshipWrestling

Thu, Jan 4 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jan 4 – New Japan Pro Wrestling – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan - eplus.jp/ib-njpw/

Thu, Jan 4 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – The Main Street Bar, 631 N Main ST, Borger, TX – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jan 5 – Empire Wrestling Federation – Father Maguire Council 3851, Knights of Columbus, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Jan 5 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jan 5 – Showtime Championship Wrestling – 287 Maria Ave, St. Paul, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship

Fri, Jan 5 – PWP – The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple ST, Omaha, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Fri, Jan 5 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Fri, Jan 5 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jan 5 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jan 5 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Whiskey River Sports Bar and Grill, 7519 E US Hwy 82, Gainesville, TX – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jan 5 – HOPE – The Hariy Dog, Derby, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Jan 5 – Welsh Wrestling – The Hall Glyncorrwg, 33-35 Cymmer RD, SA13 3AB Glyncorrwg, Neath Port Talbot, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Rocket City Championship Wrestling – Cosmos Fitness and Tanning, 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Empire Wrestling Federation – VFW Post 8737, 2018 Foothill Blvd, San Bernardino, CA – 7 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Jan 6 – ACW – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 7:30 pm – ACWFlorida.com

Sat, Jan 6 – Blueprint Pro Wrestling – DS Sports Plex, 3650 SW 10th ST, Deerfield Beach, FL – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/blueprintprowrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jan 6 – Pro Wrestling Bushido – Boys and Girls of Thomson, 221 Pecan Ave, Thomson, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWBUSHIDO

Sat, Jan 6 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – 1401 N 8th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Jan 6 – POWW – Franklin Park American Legion Family 974, 9757 Pacific Ace, Franklin Park, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/POWWEntertainment

Sat, Jan 6 – Pro Wrestling Championship Series – Spaulding Club, 405 E 4th ST, Alton, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/pwcswrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Emerge – Parkside Elementary School, 1400 Parkside DR, Columbus, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/emergewrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – World Wrestling Alliance – Livermore City Hall, 105 3rd ST, Livermore, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Jan 6 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Birch Run Expo Center, 11600 N Beyer RD, Birch Run, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/Pure-Pro-Wrestling-201474633206765

Sat, Jan 6 – F1RST Wrestling – First Avenue, 701 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/f1rstwrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jan 6 – Mid-South Premiere Wrestling – Independence Fire Department, Independence, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Premiere-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Sat, Jan 6 – Ring Wars Carolina – Lumberton Indoor Flea Market, 612 2nd ST, Lumberton, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/RingWarsCarolina

Sat, Jan 6 – NWA Midwest Championship Wrestling – Be Ministries, ?, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWA-Midwest-Championship-Wrestling-1690979647795503

Sat, Jan 6 – Northwest Ohio Wrestling – Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzalez DR, Toledo, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/419wrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turner’s Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – World Bigtime Wrestling – Skyway Rec Sports, 525 Earlwood Ave, Oregon, OH – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/worldbigtimewrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Wrestling & Respect – Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, Lima, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Wrestling for a Cause – Rose Bowl Event Center, 7419 E 11th ST, Tulsa, OK – 5 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Jan 6 – Deathproof – 5555 Dundas ST W, Toronto, ON – 7 pm - deathprooffightclub.com

Sat, Jan 6 – Keystone State Wrestling Alliance – Spirit Hall (old Lawrencville Moose), 242 51st ST, Pittsburg, PA – 7:30 pm - kswa.net

Sat, Jan 6 – CWE – The Owl, 3737 Wascana Pkwy, Regina, Saskatchewan – 6 pm - facebook.com/wildsidewrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Mid-South Wrestling Association – Rockwood Army National Guard Armory, 111 Hewitt Avenue (ACROSS FROM ROCKWOOD HIGH SCHOOL), Rockwood, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/MSWA.MidSouthWrestlingAssociation

Sat, Jan 6 – Southern Pride Championship Wreastling – SPCW Sportatorium, 157 Myers LN, Lafollete, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/SPCWLafollette

Sat, Jan 6 – United Pro Wrestling – 1200 Russell DR, Lafayette, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sat, Jan 6 – Amazing Pro Wrestling – ?, Laredo, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/AmazingProWrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Cleveland Civic Center and CVB, 210 Peach Ave, Cleveland, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Apex – Bedford Esquires, 60A Bromham RD, MK40 2QG Bedford, Bedfordshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/APEXWrestlingUK

Sat, Jan 6 – HOPE – West End Club, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sat, Jan 6 – Welsh Wrestling – Abertillery Leisure Center, NP13 1 Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sun, Jan 7 – APC Catch – Studio Jenny, 1 Avenue Jenny, 92000 Nanterre, France – 5 pm - facebook.com/apccatch

Sun, Jan 7 – Hungarian Championship Wrestling – Csili Muvelodési Központ, Nagy-Gyori István u. 6., 1201 Budapest, Hungary – 5 pm - hcw.hu

Sun, Jan 7 – XICW – Hot Rock Sports Bar and Music Cafe, 24300 Hoover RD, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Jan 7 – Black Diamond Wrestling – 1695 Marshall ST, Benwood, WV – 6 pm

Tue, Jan 9 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD #200, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0/

Tue, Jan 9 – CWE – Souris-Glenwood Memorial Complex SGMC, 32 3rd Ave E, Souris, Manitoba – 6 pm - facebook.com/wildsidewrestling

Tue, Jan 9 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Two Rivers Tavern, 13550 O’Connor Road #3, San Antonio, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jan 10 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – The Rall Club, 3101 Joyce DR, Fort Worth, TX – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Thu, Jan 11 – Major League Wrestling – Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett RD, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Thu, Jan 11 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jan 11 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Rockin’ Rodeo Denton, 1009 Avenue C, Denton, TX – 10 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jan 12 – Pro Championship Wrestling – Oroville Municipal Auditorium, 1200 Myers ST, Oroville, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jan 12 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jan 12 – Independent Wrestling Entertainment – Fairfield Community Center, 61 Water ST, Fairfield, ME – 7 pm - facebook.com/IWEMaine

Fri, Jan 12 – High Impact Wrestling – Sutherland Hall, 1112 Central Ave, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – 8 pm - facebook.com/wildsidewrestling

Fri, Jan 12 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jan 12 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jan 12 – DFW All-Pro Wrestling – American Legion Post 655, 2817 Carson ST, Hallom City, TX – 5 pm - facebook.com/DfwAllProWrestling

Fri, Jan 12 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – The Lone Star, 541 Arnold Blvd, Abilene, TX – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jan 12 – River City Wrestling – Turner Club, 5555 Duffek DR, Kirby, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/rcwforever

Fri, Jan 12 – Texas Wrestling Association – Texas Wolverine All-Star, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/OfficialTexasWrestlingAssociation

Fri, Jan 12 – 4 Front Wrestling – Thatcham Catholic Hall, 7 Bath RD, RG18 3AG Thatcham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Fri, Jan 12 – Extreme American Wrestling – March Braza Club, Elm RD, March, Cambridgeshire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/eawuk

Fri, Jan 12 – Welsh Wrestling – Borough Theatre-Abergavenny, Cross ST, NP7 5HD Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Jan 12 – Brew City Wrestling – KC West Allis, 1800 S 92nd ST, West Allis, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Fri, Jan 12 – River City Championship Wrestling – Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST S, La Crosse, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Jan 13 – American Championship Wrestling – Kudzu Campground & RV Park, 71073 AL Hwy 77, Talladega, AL – 2 pm - facebook.com/americanchampionshipwrestlingf

Sat, Jan 13 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 615 Stadium ST, Redbay, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – CWA – Maumelle Event Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd, North Little Rock, AR – 7 pm - facebook.com/cwawrestleraise

Sat, Jan 13 – Best of the West – Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N Douty ST, Hanford, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sat, Jan 13 – Dungeon Championship Wrestling – Knights of Columbus Council 3601, 21433 Strathern ST, Canoga Park, CA – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/dungeonchampwrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – Oceanside Boys & Girls Club, 401 Country Club LA, Oceanside, CA – 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Jan 13 – Right Coast Pro – Greater Newark Boys and Girls Club, 109 Glasgow DR, Newark, DE – 7 pm - facebook.com/rightcoastpro

Sat, Jan 13 – Brain Buster Pro Wrestling – ?, Hollywood, FL - facebook.com/brainbusterfl

Sat, Jan 13 – Insane Wrestling Alliance – Milan City Gym, Milan, GA - facebook.com/Insanewrestlingalliance

Sat, Jan 13 – WrestleMerica – Academy Gym, 118 Academy DR, Barnesville, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/wrestlemerica

Sat, Jan 13 – Project Forest City Wrestling – Teamsters Local 325, 5533 11th ST, Rockford, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProjectForestCityWrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – All-Star Pro Wrestling – Shelby County Fairgrounds, 500 Frank ST, Shelbyville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarprosh

Sat, Jan 13 – Black Label Pro – On The Square Sports Academy, 105 N Court ST, Crown Point, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/BlackLabelProWrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – New Wave Pro – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Jan 13 – Kansas City Xtreme Wrestling – State Street Project, 1017 N 9th ST, Kansas City, KS – 6 pm - facebook.com/KCXWrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – Pro Wrestling Battleground – Wilebski’s Blues Sallon, 1638 Rice ST, St. Paul, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingBattleground

Sat, Jan 13 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Jan 13 – Maximum Championship Wrestling Superstars – Grenada Middle School, 28 Jones ST, Grenada, MS – 7 pm

Sat, Jan 13 – American Championship Entertainment – Bogota VFW Post 5561, 240 Leonia Ave, Bogota, NJ – 7:30 pm – AceProWrestling.com

Sat, Jan 13 – On Point Wrestling – 110 Harmon DR, Suite 308, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/OnPointWrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – Buffalo Championship Wrestling – Francis J. Donovan American Legion Post 1626, 3210 Genesee ST, Cheektowaga, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/BCWWNY

Sat, Jan 13 – Upstate Professional Wrestling – Pineapple Jacks, 507 Spencerport RD, Gates, NY – 4 pm - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Jan 13 – Premiere Wrestling Xperience – Carole Hoefener Center, Charlotte, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – United Pro Wrestling Association – National Guard Armory, 2221 Carolina Beach RD, Wilmington, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/UPWA-Pro-Wrestling-167867653274760

Sat, Jan 13 – Live Pro Wrestling Entertainment – The Strand Concert Theater, 220 S Front ST, Fremont, OH – 7:14 pm - facebook.com/liveprowrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jan 13 – Ultimate Wrestling League – The Crystal Rock Hall, 907 Crystal Rock Ave, Sandusky, OH – 6:05 pm - facebook.com/uwlohio

Sat, Jan 13 – X-treme Wrestling Entertainment – Hocking College Gym, Nelsonville, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWEWrestlingOhio

Sat, Jan 13 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Oshawa Legion, 471 Simcoe ST S, Oshawa, ON – 1 pm

facebook.com/OutBreakWrestling Sat, Jan 13 – American X Wrestling/OutBreak Wrestling – Temple Fire Co Social Quarters, 4963 Kutztown RD, Temple, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/axwrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – Ryse Wrestling – 1952 University DR, Lemont Furnace, PA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/rysewrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – Omega Project: Wrestling – 341 Junior Dalton LN, Hwy 131, Washburn, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/goldstandardwrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Tree Dallas, 2709 Elm ST, Dallas, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jan 13 – SOAR Championship Wrestling – Dallas Elks Lodge #71, 8550 Lullwater DR, Dallas, TX – 3 pm - facebook.com/soarcw

Sat, Jan 13 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emersons Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jan 13 – Live Wrestling – Thornden Hall, Thorden School, Winchester RD, Chandler’s Ford, UK

Sat, Jan 13 – Preston City Wrestling – PCW Academy, 31 St. Mary’s ST, Preston, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PCWlive

Sat, Jan 13 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – King’s Oak Academy, BS15 4JT Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Jan 13 – Radical Wrestling League – Crown Paints Sports and Social Club, Anchor RD, BB3 0BB Darwen, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RadicalWrestlingLeagueUK

Sat, Jan 13 – World Domination Wrestling – 23 Fitness LN, Berkeley Springs, WV – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/worlddominationwrestlingalliance

Sat, Jan 13 – MEPW – Bic’s Place, 129 Spring ST, Balgium, WI – 5:15 pm

Sun, Jan 14 – Southern Wrestling League – 14050 Hwy 27, Trion, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/SWLwrestling

Sun, Jan 14 – Wrestling Over Everything – Centerville Elementary School, 3429 Camp Jackson RD, East Saint Louis, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sun, Jan 14 – Zelo – Joe’s on Weed ST, 940 W Weed ST, Chicago, IL – 2 pm - facebook.com/zelopro

Sun, Jan 14 – United Pro Wrestling – Kentucky National Guard Recruiting, 920 Morgantown RD, Bowling Green, KY – 4 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sun, Jan 14 – International Big Time Wrestling – The Token Lounge, 28949 Joy RD, Westland, MI – 3 pm

Sun, Jan 14 – Premiere Wrestling Xperience – Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 451 Old Airport RD, Concord, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sun, Jan 14 – Wrestling Has A Tomorrow – Fete Music Hall, 103 Dike ST, Providence, RI – 5 pm - facebook.com/WHATomorrow

Sun, Jan 14 – 4 Front Wrestling – Somerset Hall, The Precinct, BS20 6AH Portishead, North Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sun, Jan 14 – PROGRESS – O2 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol ST, B1 1DB Birmingham, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling