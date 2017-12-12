ermaine Royster Reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio and tonight is the go home edition as Clash of Champions takes place this Sunday night. Shinsuke Nakamura surprised everyone last week when he showed up to aide Randy Orton against Owens & Zayn. Tonight Kevin Owens will face Nakamura in singles competition right before the big tag match Sunday night. WWE Champion AJ Styles will have a face to face confrontation with the challenger Jinder Mahal before the WWE Championship is put up for grabs Sunday night. Aiden English & Rusev scored a win over the New Day last week and for doing so they now get the Smackdown Live Tag Champions The Uso’s.

Smackdown opens with Kevin Owen & Sami Zayn backstage with “Yep” shirts trying to organize a movement on Smackdown Live because of their unfair treatment, they are looking to occupy Smackdown Live.

We hear the music of AJ Styles and the WWE Champion makes his way to the ring, AJ welcomes the crowd and says all he is thinking about is Sunday night. Styles says he finally got the title back and he doesnt want to lose it, Styles says he is a fighting champion so he will defend it. AJ says there is always a distraction with Jinder and as he says this we see The Singh Brothers appear. The Singh’s bring up the attack on them by Mahal because of their failures, Styles offers his support then the ask AJ to man his corner Sunday night. The Singh’s say Mahal is a disgrace and bring up all the times Mahal mistreated them. Styles then asks the brothers why they were with Mahal in India this past weekend, then Jinder Mahal comes to the ring. Styles tells Mahal that the Singhs arent fooling anyone, Styles then blasts both Singh Brothers then taunts Mahal on the outside.

Womens Division

Singles Match

Charlotte Flair(c) vs Ruby Riott w/Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan

*Natalya on commentary*

Charlotte takes down Riott to start off but Riott rolls up Charlotte for a two count, Charlotte kicks out and throws Ruby to the outside. Riott hits a STO on Charlotte as Logan gets in the way then Roitt puts Charlotte face first into the second turn buckle. Riott scores with a butter fly lock by the ropes but Ruby switches to a side head lock as Charlotte tries to escape. Charlotte backs Riott into the corner breaking the hold but Riott goes right back to the rear head lock and Charlotte is down to one knee. Flair would get away once again hitting a big boot but Ruby would once again throw Charlotte into the ropes. Sarah Logan gets in the way again then Riott & Morgan tries to fight Charlotte but Natalya comes from the announce desk and blasts Charlotte causing the disqualification.

Your Winner: Charlotte Flair

After the match The Riott squad attack Charlotte but Naomi makes her return and she saves Charlotte Flair as the Riott Squad retreats.

Singles Match

Dolph Ziggler vs Baron Corbin(c)

*Bobby Roode on commentary*

Corbin forces Ziggler into the corner then Ziggler fights back with right hands then side steps Corbin as he goes flying into the corner. Then Bobby Roode goes into the ring and hits the Glorious DDT to Ziggler & Baron Corbin causing a disqualification.

Your Winner: Dolph Ziggler(DQ)

Tag Team Match

The Bludgeon Brothers vs Colin Delaney & Joe Monroe

Rowan starts by drop kicking Delaney then Harper comes in for the double team, Rowan then throws Monroe into the ring from the outside. Rowan & Harper then hit a double powerbomb to Monroe then another to Delaney for the fast win.

Your Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn are seen next going to the ring still wearing the “Yep” t-shirts, when they get to the ring Sami Zayn talks about how they have been mistreated. Everytime Zayn makes a statement, Owens replies with a, “Yep”. Owens then talks about how Shane McMahon is the worst of all of the McMahons and its now time to occupy SMackdown Live. Owens says its time but no ones shows up, Daniel Bryan then shows up and he makes his way to the ring. Owens introduces Daniel Bryan as the inspiration for the “Yep” movement because of the “Yes” Movement sometime ago. Bryan says the Yes movement wasnt about himself but about the fans and what they wanted. Owens & Zayn tell Bryan that they believe Shane McMahon wants to get rid of them. Daniel Bryan tells both men that they do deserve a fair chance and then says he doesnt know if Shane McMahon will agree but there will now be a second Special Guest referee and Bryan himself will be the referee.

Tag Team Match

Aiden English & Rusev vs The Uso’s(c)

*The New Day on commentary*

Rusev starts with Jay Uso, Rusev drops Jay with a low blow then works the mid section of Jay then tags in Aiden English. English chokes out Jay on the bottom rope then attacks with fore arms until the referee stops the action. Rusev gets the tag and applies a bear hug to Jay in the middle of the ring. Rusev then takes a shot at Jimmy on the outside apron allowing Jay to score with a spin kick then tag in Jimmy Uso. Jimmy scores with a samoan drop to Aiden English then a big Superkick for a two count. Rusev then takes out both Uso’s on the outside, Aiden Enlglish then scores with a DDT to Jimmy Uso after he gets blasted by Rusev and English gets the three count.

Your Winners: Rusev & Aiden English

Smackdown Live Main Event

Singles Match

Kevin Owens w/ Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura

*Daniel Bryan on commentary*

Owens starts the match going for a tie up but instead unloads with right hands dropping Nakamura to the mat. Owens then goes with a side headlock as Nakamura tries to escape, Owens scores with a knee to Nakamura dropping him. Owens sebds Nakamura off the ropes and Shinsuke scores with another knee lift that sends Owens to the outside. Owens would get back in control hitting a senton off the ropes for a two count. Owens would go right back to the side headlock then Owens kicks Nakamura in the back repeatedly for a two count. Owens goes back to the right hands in the corner but Nakamura turns the tables shortly missing the corner knee strike and Nakamura falls to the outside. Owens again goes with a side headlock but Nakamura uses the knee strike again dropping Owens in the opposite corner, Owens counters with a big boot for a two count. Owens pounds away at Nakamura on the mat then stares down Randy Orton on the outside. Owens & Nakamura then trade fore arms but Nakamura would come off the ropes with a single legged drop kick dropping Owens. Nakamura hits the face buster to Owens then multiple kicks to Owens chest. Owens climbs to his feet in the corner and Nakamura scores with more knees to Owens in the corner followed by Good Vibrations. After Nakamura hits the corner knee strike he covers Owens for a two count then puts Owens on the top rope. Nakamura follows but Owens counters with a big headbutt and Nakamura falls to the mat. Owens goes for the Frog Splash but Nakamura gets the knees up, Owens then knocks down the referee by accident. Daniel Bryan leaves the announce table and puts on the referee shirt and resumes the match, Nakamura covers Owens for a two count. Sami Zayn then gets in the ring and Orton attacks him sending both to the outside, Nakamura tries the Kinsahsa but Zayn gets in the way allowing Owens to score with the Pop Up Powerbomb onto Nakamura for the win.

Your Winner: Kevin Owens