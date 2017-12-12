By Jermanie Royster

When it comes to names that are known in Professional Wrestling, Vince Russo is a name any Pro Wrestling fan around the age of 30 knows. Russo was one the main players in the late 90′s “Monday Night Wars” where World Championship Wrestling battled head to head with the World Wrestling Federation. Russo also made his way to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) working alongside Dixie Carter & Jeff Jarrett. Vince now will now head back to Tennessee but for a new promotion that has some old faces.

Russo made headlines recently when he was named as a Scripting Consultant for the newly formed promotion, “Aro Lucha.” Aro Lucha is a new Lucha style promotion out of Nashville, Tennessee and Russo will join former WCW star Konnan(Head of Creative) on the creative team. Aro Lucha will be stationed mainly in Nashville but the intent is to one day travel the road and put on shows says Aroluxe Media CEO & Aro Lucha co founder, Jason Brown.

Russo’s career in Pro Wrestling has been storied as he is known for his writing skills for the then WWF Magazines in the early 1990′s before becoming one of Vince McMahon’s top guys during the “Attitude Era” where the WWF went in a more adult driven style of programming. Some say Russo is the main reason for McMahon’s product gaining a win in the ratings battle with Ted Turner’s World Championship Wrestling. In 1999 like most if Vince McMahon’s roster, Russo signed with the rival World Championship Wrestling and Russo would change the promotion to focus on younger talent(most believe Russo’s actions are one of the reasons WCW went under).

After an unsuccessful run in Total Nonstop Wrestling, Russo left the wrestling business but maintained a way to still communicate with fans with his Podcast, “The Brand.”

Aro Lucha was founded by Jason Brown & co-founders Ron & Don Harris, Jason Brown is the CEO of Aroluxe Media. Ron & Don Harris are both veterans of the squared circle as they have been in the game since the late 80′s. Both originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Ron and Don were part of the faction “Disciples of Apocalypse” as “8-Ball” & Skull” along with Chainz & Crush. The Harris’s both retired from in ring action in 2013.