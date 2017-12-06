Jermaine Royster reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. Tonight we start to see things taking shape as the next Smackdown PPV Clash Of Champions is just two weeks away. Last week Sami Zayn did not heed to the words of Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan as he interfered in the Main Event allowing Kevin Owens to pin Randy Orton. Surely Commissioner Shane McMahon will have something to say about this matter. “Glorious” Bobby Roode battles United States Champion Baron Corbin as well as Tamina facing Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The New Day battle Rusev & Aiden English plus The Bludgeon Brothers and more.

As the show opens we hear the music of Kevin Owens and he makes his way to the ring alongside Sami Zayn to kick off the show. Owens welcomes everyone to the “Kevin & Sami Show”, Owens then starts to run down the McMahon family stating they will keep down everyone they want. Owens says the two of them are the new object in the wrath of the McMahon family, Kevin mentions Shane’s use of Randy Orton to kill his career. Sami says Stephanie McMahon did the same thing when Orton was on Raw, Owens says Shane does this because he cant get the job done himself. Owens says he showed the world that he is not scared of Shane McMahon or Randy Orton. Sami Zayn then says Shane should watch his words because last week they didnt cheat but stayed within the rules because Sami was on the ramp not ringside when he interfered. Then Randy Orton appears and scores with a flash RKO on Kevin Owens in the ring, Shane McMahon then comes to the ring and informs Zayn & Owens they have a tag team match at Clash Of Champions in two weeks. It will be Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn taking on Randy Orton and a partner of his choosing. As for tonight Sami Zayn will face Randy Orton with Kevin Owens handcuffed to the bottom rope.

After the commercial break Sami Zayn informs Kevin Owens of the match stipulations and Zayn calls it inhumane.

Aiden English is in the ring and he sings the “12 Days of Rusv-Day” until he is cut off by Big E.

Tag Team Match

The New Day(Big E & Kofi Kingston) vs Rusev & Aiden English

Big E starts off with Aiden English and Engish goes with back elbows but Big E soon hip tosses English then tags in Kofi for a pin attempt. Kofi scores with a reverse high cross body for a two count but Rusev pulls English to the outside to escape Kofi. Rusev gets the tag and squares up the smaller Kingston then puts a boot in his mid section then wrenches Kofi’s left arm. Kofi counters with an arm bar of his own but Rusev clobbers him with a fore arm to Kofi’s back. Rusev then sends Kofi flying to the outside as English pulls down the top rope, English gets the tag and attacks before pining Kofi for a one count. Rusev attacks Kofi on the apron then English scores with a side headlock but Kofi scores with a Jaw Breaker. English still manages to not let Kofi tag in Big E as he tags in Rusev. Rusev locks on with a Bear Hug to Kingston in the center of the ring then comes off the ropes with a spin kick for a two count. Rusev sends Kofi into the corner and Kofi gets his feet up but Rusev still gets to Kingston, Kofi would then hit the double stomp then tag in Big E. E comes in and hits several Belly to Belly suplexes then hits the big splash to English. English tags Rusev after thumbing the eye of Big E, Rusev then throws Big E to the outside but Kofi scores with a suicide dive. Back in the ring Kofi tries a high cross body but Rusev knocks him off the ropes and catches Kofi with a big kick to the back of his head and get the three count.

Your Winners: Rusev & Aiden English

Next we see the highlights of Mojo Rawley attacking his former partner Zach Ryder ending the Hype Bros tag team. Mojo says backstage that Zach Ryder was dead weight and Mojo is the real star. Mojo says if there is anyone who has a problem with what he did then they can just shove it!

Backstage we see Baron Corbin talking to Bobby Roode about not wanting Dolph Ziggler in their match at Clash Of Champions. Roode says he could beat Corbin one on one but Corbin says as Champion he should have an advantage. Ziggler walks in and puts down both men and says his chances just went up.

Tag Team Match

The Bludgeon Brothers(Harper & Rowan) vs Adam James & Josh Carr

Harper & Rowan just run right over the smaller tag team sending both men flying to the outside. Just like that Harper & Rowan lift up the smaller Adam James and score with the Double Chokeslam for the quick win.

Your Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers

Singles Match

“Glorious” Bobby Roode vs Baron Corbin(c)

*Dolph Ziggler on commentary*

Corbin win the first ties up forcing Roode into the corner then dropping Roode with a shoulder block off the ropes. Roode goes back with chops then a basement drop kick dropping Corbin, Roode then sends Corbin to the outside. Corbin comes back with a big right hand dropping Roode then following up with more shots to Roode. Corbin scores with a side head lock to wear down Bobby Roode but Roode tries to fight back with more chops but misses a top rope move. Both men then take out each other with duel clotheslines, Dolph Ziggler then comes into the ring as both men are down and Ziggler hits the Zig-Zag on Roode then another to Corbin after the bell sounds.

Your Winner: Bobby Roode(DQ)

Next we see a highlight package of the recent rivalry of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and how he lost the title to AJ Styles. Styles will battle Mahal in the main event of Clash Of Champions in two weeks.

Womens Division

Singles Match

Charlotte Flair(c) vs Tamina w/Lana

After the first tie up we see Charotte go behind Tamina but Tamina reverses and send Charlotte into the turn buckles. Charlotte comes back with an arm bar but Tamina drops her with a for arm. Charlotte again comes back and goes back to the right arm, Tamina puts Charlotte on the apron but Tamina misses the spear attempt. Charlotte goes on the offense but is countered by Tamina and Charlotte gets thrown down to the mat. Tamina tries a butterfly lock then goes to a headlock mid ring, Charlotte gets away and hits a big boot but Tamina shakes it off and blasts Charlotte with a clothesline. Tamina uses the ring ropes to choke Charlotte while Lana looks on then Tamina goes with right hands to Charlotte in the corner. Tamina goes with the reverse chin lock then another big clothesline for a two count. Charlotte then hits a neck breaker and multiple chops then a rollup for a two count. Tamina tries a Samoan Drop but Charlotte counters with a big boot then goes with the Figure Eight and Tamina quickly taps out.

Your Winner: Charlotte Flair

After the match we see Natalya get on the apron and run down Charlotte telling her that she will take back her Womens Championship. The Riott Squad shows up next and all six women attack each other on the outside.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Singles Match

Randy Orton vs Sami Zayn

*Kevin Owens handcuffed to the bottom rope*

Orton backs Sami into the corner and unloads with right hands then sends Zayn to the outside and throws him across the announce table. Orton slams Zayn off the barricade but Sami gets himself back in the ring the rolls out next to Owens. Zayn carefully gets back in the ring but Orton is ready delivering more shots to Zayn as the action spills to the outside again. Orton again slams Zayn ontop of the announce desk breaking the monitors then sending him back in the ring. Orton then tries to attack Owens on the outside but that allows Sami to catch Orton with a slide tackle. Sami then slams Orton off the ring steps then tries a pin attempt in the ring, Sami strikes Orton then throws him to the outside. Sami is now in control with a reverse head lock but Orton comes back with clotheslines and a big power slam, Zayn blocks Ortons draping DDT. Sami Zayn then goes under the ring and grabs a pair of bolt cutter to try and release Owens but Orton get to Sami in time. Back in the ring we see Sami going to the top rope but Orton blocks as Sami is stuck on the top rope, Orton then climbs up with Zayn and scores with a huge super plex off the top rope. On the outside we see Owens grabbing the loose bolt cutters and Owens frees himself but Orton strikes him down. Orton the hits the draping DDT on the ropes but Owens tries to attack as Zayn tries a roll up but cant hold on. Sami Zayn then quickly tries the Helluva Kick but Orton gets away and rolls up Zayn and gets the win.

Your Winner: Randy Orton

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn then attack Orton with the double team but Shinsuke Nakamura’s music hits and he comes down to make the save for Orton. Nakamura blasts Owens with the Kinsasha Knee Strike as Orton scores with the RKO on Sami Zayn then another to Kevin Owens, Randy Orton’s music plays then we see Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan backstage. Shane tells Bryan that he will be the special guest referee for the tag match and if Owens & Zayn lose then they will be fired, Smackdown Live goes off the air.