Bret Hart has filed a lawsuit against a plastic surgeon after what Hart claims was a botched surgery to repair a wrist injury. The Hart lawsuit alleges that the doctor told him he could perform a partial fusion of his wrist bones to repair damage suffered during Hart’s wrestling career. The suit alleges that a tourniquet was left on too long and caused damage to nerves and tendons leaving Hart unable to dress himself or to perform other functions such as holding a pen.

