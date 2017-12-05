New MCW Champions; BreakThrough 1/20; Horsemen Anniversary 2/17

MCWProWrestling.com – MCW Pro Wrestling’s “Seasons Beatings” this past Friday saw the crowning of a new MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight and Tag champions!

See results for “Seasons Beatings” at bit.ly/mcwsb, including how Bruiser became the new MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight champion, ending months of Joey Mercury’s chaotic reign and The Cartel’s Dante Caballero and Joe Keys defeating Guns 4 Hire to win the MCW Tag Team Titles.

MCW fans also brought hundreds of new toys for Toys for Tots!

Tickets are on-sale now for “Breakthrough” on Saturday, January 20 and for “Horseman Anniversary” on Saturday, February 17 (featuring Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, JJ Dillon, and more), both at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD!

Purchase tickets at MCWProWrestling.com or, day of, at the venue.

