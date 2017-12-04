Immediately following tonight’s Monday Night Raw, a brand new WWE Network show – WWE Straight to the Source with Corey Graves, will air on WWE Network at 11:06 p.m. ET.

Want the answers to the most burning questions surrounding the “Big Dog”…like what’s the deal with the Shield Reunion? Or those crowd reactions? Is there any unfinished business with John Cena…or the Undertaker?!? Find out all that, and MORE tonight…when WWE’s Corey Graves goes Straight to the Source himself…Roman Reigns.

