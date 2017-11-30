205 Live

Rupp Arena

Lexington, KY.

Air Date: November 28th, 2017

The story taking unfolding on 205 Live lately is who is next in line to challenge Cruiserweight Champion, Enzo Amore since Kalisto came up short at Survivor Series. Last night’s Monday Night Raw began the process of selecting a challenger by having a Fatal Four-Way Match last night.

We open tonight’s 205 Live with a video recap of that match that saw Rich Swann come out victorious by pinning Noam Dar only to get jumped by Amore and his “Zo Train” after the match. The opening credits roll.

Happy one-year anniversary to 205 Live

as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show. They announce another Fatal Four-Way match on Raw next week between Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander. The winner will face Swann; the winner gets a title match against Amore.

First, those 4 men will face each other tonight in tag team coompetition as Alexander and Ali will battle two “Zo Train” members in Nese and Gulak. In addition, Kalisto looks to get back in the championship conversation when he faces Jack Gallaher. The opening match does not have time to be hyped as Amore and Dar make their way to the ring.

Amore comes out and cuts a promo on Dar saying that the “Zo Train” only has room for winners and Dar let the group down by absorbing the loss last night. Amore reassures him that he is about opportunity and Dar will have a chance to redeem himself tonight. Amore next turns his attention to Swann calling him, “S-A-W-F-T.” This brought Swann out for his entrance.

Match 1: Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar (with Enzo Amore)

It is clear from the start that the story of this match needs a win to stay in the good graces of Amore. Dar rolls out immediately to get coaching from the champ. Dar and Swann keep it methodical early when a seies of arm drags and mat submissions while Amore constantly runs his mouth from ringside. Swann grabs the first pin attempt of the match with a rolling thunder splash for a two-count.

An Amore distraction of Swann gives Dar the advantage. Swann tries to fire back but Dar takes him down with a clothesline to the back of the neck. The announce team mentions that Dar is wearing a brace to protect an injured leg just as Swann starts kicking him in it to hobble Dar. Dar tries to come back but the bad leg doesn’t really allow him to move. Swann is able to knock him to the mat and set him up for the Phoenix Splash for the three count.

Winner: Rich Swann

As Swann dances away, Amore is berating Dar for taking another loss.

We head backstage where Kalisto is being interviewed about his loss at Survivor Series. Kalisto says its time to get back in the title hunt and it starts tonight against Jack Gallagher as the show goes to break.

We return to see the ring entrances for the two men. Gallagher comes to the ring with Brian Kendrick.

Match 2: Jack Gallagher (with Brian Kendrick) vs. Kalisto

Kalisto wanted to use his speed in this match while Gallagher was slow and deliberate and took early advantage by keeping Kalisto on the mat. Kalisto used his speed to get back in the match and tie Gallagher in the ropes in front of Kendrick. Kendrick used the opportunity to distract Kalisto and allow Gallagher to take control again.

Gallagher tries to end the match with a battering ram headbutt to the midsection but only got a one count.Gallagher ties Kalisto up in a submission but Kalisto is able to roll through and break the hold. Gallagher misses a corner splash allowing Kalisto to nail Salida del Sol. Before he gets a chance to score the pin, Kendrick breaks up the pin and he and Gallagher attack Kalisto before heading to the back.

Winner: Kalisto by DQ

A Hideo Itami vignette airs. He will soon be the next member of the 205 Live roster.

Backstage, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, and Mustafa Ali all argue over who will win the upcoming Fatal Four-Way Match as we go to break.

Back from break and its main event time as Tony Nese and Drew Gulak come out first. They cut promos on the way to the ring about being on the “Zo Train” and Nese pointed to his abs. The announce team said that Enzo Amore has now dubbed the pairing: Team Powerpoint. In the ring, Gulak was all set for another Powerpoint presentation when the music started for Alexander and Ali

Match 3: Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

This match has been done before so how they were going to make it interesting was going to be a challenge. They did it by trying to cause dissension in the ranks among Alexander and Ali with a nice series of distractions.

Alexander and Gulak start the match and Cedric is able to keep Drew on the mat. Then a series of quick tags by both teams tried to keep the pace fast as they still battled around holds in the center of the ring.

Ali finally tags in and they work over Nese in the corner. Ali goes for a tag but Alexander had been distracted by Gulak and was not available for the tag. When the tag finally is made, Alexander and Ali have words.

Nese and Gulak double-team Alexander to wear him down before Nese ties him in the “Tree of Woe.” Nese works him over and tags Gulak who hits a powerbomb for a near-fall. Gulak goes for a submission but Alexander powers out and tries to make a tag only to discover Ali had been pulled off the apron and was not available for the tag.

Ali finally tags in and hits a rolling face-buster for a two-count. He again tries to tag but Alexander was busy outside the ring and, again, away from the corner. He finally did make his way in and took out Gulak with a suicide dive on the floor. Alexander was making hisway back on the apron when Nese pushes Ali into Alexander. Nese then gets the schoolboy roll for the three count

Winner: Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

Amore returns to the stage to celebrate with the winners while Alexander and Ali are screaming at each other frustrated over the loss to end the show for this week.