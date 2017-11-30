NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES A YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Posted November 30th, 2017 by 1Wrestling News Team

New Japan Pro Wrestling English Youtube Channel debuts December 1, 2017

The New Japan Pro Wrestling team is working hard on global branding and this is the next step.

The official New Japan Pro Wrestling English language Youtube channel will feature exclusive content, interviews, pre and post match comments from all New Japan Pro Wrestling stars including subtitles.

