Ford has filed a lawsuit against John Cena after Cena sold a special edition 2017 Ford GT in violation of an agreement he had with Ford not to sell the vehicle for two years.

Cena flipped the sports vehicle shortly after purchasing it despite an agreement to maintain ownership for two years. Cena reportedly admitted to violating the agreement and offered to make things right with Ford but his failure to do so led to the lawsuit.

