This Friday, Dec 1 – MCW in Joppa, MD w/ Sgt. Slaughter, Mercury-Bruiser, Excellent-Gacy

MCWProWrestling.com – This Friday, December 1, MCW Pro Wrestling returns to the MCW Arena at 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD featuring WWE Hall of Famer Sgt Slaughter for “Seasons Beatings”! Meet and greet 6:30 pm. Live event 8 pm.

(See the Facebook LIVE Event Center: bit.ly/new121mcw

- MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight champion Joey Mercury vs. Bruiser

- MCW Pro Wrestling Tag Team champions Guns 4 Hire (Paul Jordane, Bill Collier) vs. The Cartel (Joe Keys, Dante Caballero)

- MCW Rage TV champion Greg Excellent vs. rival and former CZW World Heavyweight champion Joe Gacy

- MCW Women’s champion Sahara Se7en vs. Brittany Blake

- The Hell Cats (Sexy Steve, Jimmy Starz) vs. Robby! and Bobby!

- Drolix vs. Brandon Scott

- Also featuring WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, Sean Studd, Brittany Blake, Napalm, and more!

MCW Pro Wrestling is accepting NEW, UNOPENED, UNWRAPPED toys for Toys for Tots. Those who give a toy can enter into a drawing for an MCW Grab Bag gift!

Purchase tickets at MCWProWrestling.com or, day of, at the venue. Show your support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1165487743595280

Tickets go on sale DECEMBER 1 for Feb 17′s “4 Horsemen Ride Again” with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, JJ Dillon, as well as former WWE Diva Rosa Mendez, and more!