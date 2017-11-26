WrestleCade 2017 Supershow 2017.11.25Benton Convention CenterWinston-Salem, NCBy Shin-BladeTwitter: @shinsationaloneInstagram: @shinsationalone

1- The Extreme Horsemen def The Spirit Squad, The Heatseekers & The Boys (ROH)

2- Billy Gunn def Carlito

3- Zane Dawson def Luke Hawx & Tommy Dreamer

4- George South def Jerry “The King” Lawler

5- Veterans of War def America’s Top Team (Bobby Lashley & King Mo)

6- Caleb Konley, Super Crazy & Juventud Guerrera def Willie Mack, PJ Black & Jason Kincaid

7- Jungle Grrrl def Amber O’Neal (w/ Lana Star) via Disqualification to become the number one contender for the WOW Women’s Championship via interference from Star & The Beast

8- Dan “The Beast” Severn def Josh “The Goods” Woods with James E Cornette in his final managing appearance

9- Hurricane Helms won the Top Rope Belts Battle Royal last eliminating Matt Striker

10- Ryback def Joey Mercury

11- Ivelisse def Taya Valkerie in a Street Fight

12- Eli Drake def John Morrison & Jack Swagger in a Triple Threat Match for the Impact Heavyweight Championship