Greensboro, NC — Saturday November 25, 2017:

Bobby Roode beat Dolph Ziggler. Arn Anderson was a special enforcer and Charles Robinson was the referee. During the match Roode got into an altercation with Ziggler and wound up pulverizing Ziggler with a spinebuster and then Roode used his “Glorious” DDT for the pin. CLICK HERE FOR A MATCH HIGHLIGHT

The Bludgeon Brothers, the Colons, Mike Kanellis an Rusev won over Sin Cara, Breezango, Tye Dillinger, & The Ascension… Naomi defeated Tamina … Dustin Rhodes beat Dash Wilder (See Dustin’s emotional entrance here).

United States Champion Baron Corbin lost to Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification.

The Hardy Boyz introduced the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and then the New Day came to the ring and am on the spot twerking moment took place (click here to see it).

The Smackdown tag team belts were on the line as champions the USOs beat Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin, The New Day, and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

In a cage match for the Women’s title, Charlotte Flair (introduced by her father “Nature Boy” Ric Flair) f0rced Natalya to submit to the Figure Eight leglock.

For the WWE title in a cage match champion AJ Styles escaped from the cage thus successfully retaining his championship.