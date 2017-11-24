WRESTLECADE SHOWCASE OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS

Posted November 24th, 2017 by 1Wrestling News Team

WrestleCade: Showcase Of Champions 2017.11.24
Benton Convention Center
Winston-Salem, NC
By Shin-Blade
Twitter: @shinsationalone
Instagram: @shinsationalone

1- Reality Of Wrestling Championship
Gino (c) def Rex Andrews

2- AML Tag Team Championship
The Masons def The Heatseekers (c) by Disqualification

3- WOW Modern Vintage Women’s Championship
Kacee Carlisle def Rosemary

4- Wildkat Heavyweight Championship
J. Spade def Caleb Konley

5- West Coast Wrestling Connection Championship
Jeff Boom def Dickie Meyer

6- House of Glory Crown Jewel Championship
Evander James (c) def The Human Tornado

7- AML Heavyweight Championship
Zane Dawson (c) def Bu Ku Dao

8- AML Prestige Championship
Brandon Scott (c) def Penta El OM (Lucha Underground’s Pentagon Jr)

9- Resistance Pro Championship
John Skylar (c) def Hurricane Helms

10- Modern Vintage Wrestling Championship
Chet Sterling def Rey Fenix, Andrew Everett & Jason Kincaid (c)

