WRESTLECADE SHOWCASE OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS
WrestleCade: Showcase Of Champions 2017.11.24
Benton Convention Center
Winston-Salem, NC
By Shin-Blade
Twitter: @shinsationalone
Instagram: @shinsationalone
1- Reality Of Wrestling Championship
Gino (c) def Rex Andrews
2- AML Tag Team Championship
The Masons def The Heatseekers (c) by Disqualification
3- WOW Modern Vintage Women’s Championship
Kacee Carlisle def Rosemary
4- Wildkat Heavyweight Championship
J. Spade def Caleb Konley
5- West Coast Wrestling Connection Championship
Jeff Boom def Dickie Meyer
6- House of Glory Crown Jewel Championship
Evander James (c) def The Human Tornado
7- AML Heavyweight Championship
Zane Dawson (c) def Bu Ku Dao
8- AML Prestige Championship
Brandon Scott (c) def Penta El OM (Lucha Underground’s Pentagon Jr)
9- Resistance Pro Championship
John Skylar (c) def Hurricane Helms
10- Modern Vintage Wrestling Championship
Chet Sterling def Rey Fenix, Andrew Everett & Jason Kincaid (c)
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: wrestlecade.