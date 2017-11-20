CZW 12/9 “Cage of Death”! Page-Strickland-Gacy! Jacobs-Havoc!

CZWrestling.com – Combat Zone Wrestling’s “Cage of Death” returns Saturday, December 9 at Rastelli’s Complex, 1855 Hurffville RD in Sewell, NJ at 8 pm, with a special 7:30 pm pre-show!

Inside the Cage of Death on December 9, new CZW champion Rickey Shane Page vs. Shane Strickland vs. Joe Gacy!

CZW Wired TV champion Joey Janela defends against MJF…but whose side does Penelope Ford sit on?

Tournament of Death winner Jimmy Havoc returns to face Jimmy Jacobs!

In a Thumbtack Massacre: Jimmy Lloyd vs. “The Bulldozer” Matt Tremont!

In a Grudge Match: Alex Colon vs. Mr. Claxton!

Also, a special invitation has been sent to NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion Tim Storm!

