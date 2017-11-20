From the office of “The Matt Riviera Show”

November 20, 2017

Episode 9 of “The Matt Riviera Show” hosted by 3x NWA World Tag Team Champion & Reality TV star, “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera, is now available exclusively on YouTube!!

This week, Matt welcomes to the show WWE Hall of Fame member & 1/2 of everyone’s favorite sardine eating tag team The Bushwhackers, Luke Williams!! Bushwhacker Luke tells Matt about his early days in wrestling with partner Butch Miller, working for legendary promoter Jim Barnett, wrestling in Stampede Wrestling where he, Miller, & Abdullah the Butcher beat up the Hart children including a 13 year old Bret “The Hitman” Hart, working with legendary tag teams, such as The Fabulous Ones, The Fantastics, The Rock & Roll Express, & much more!!

In this clip, Bushwhacker Luke talks about his recent knee replacement surgery, which ended up leading to back issues & nerve damage in his leg:

Not just a “wrestling” podcast, this show not only covers the Pro Wrestling genre, but features a diverse discussion of many topics & includes guests from a variety of backgrounds.

Matt Riviera, known in wrestling circles for his hard-nosed, “old school” approach to the business, leaves no subject unscathed, and none of his opinions are EVER in doubt.

